The story that draws back the curtain of this column today is extremely psychotic. People who don’t like to read extremely psychotic stories can ask someone to read them to them. Don Feblicio and Dona Gelia, spouses, quarreled constantly. On one occasion their fight reached Homeric proportions. He told her: “When you die I will put these words on your tombstone: ‘Here lies Gelia, my wife, cold as ever.’ The lady replied: ‘And if you die before, I will put this inscription on your tomb: “Here lies Feblicio, my husband, stiff at last’”. A good friend of mine has a daughter in the United States. She went to visit her husband, a US Army officer assigned to a military base in Germany. When taking the flight to Berlin, the airline employee asked him a routine question: “Do you have something with you that someone asked you to bring?” She replied: “My husband’s mother gave me a package to deliver to her son in Germany.” She paused the clerk and then asked, “Are you on good terms with her mother-in-law?” This playboy met the most beautiful girl he had ever seen in a club. He told her, “My father is very ill. Surely in two or three weeks he will leave this world. He is a widower, and I am his only child. I will inherit a fortune of 100 million dollars.” Impressed by this information, the girl agreed to go with him to her house. Now the most beautiful girl the playboy had ever seen is his stepmother.

The nations of the American continent can be divided into two groups: democracies and dictatorships. Mexico is still part of the first group. By virtue of democracy, López Obrador came to power. Now, however, he shows sympathy for the countries of the second group, that of the dictatorships, and many of his actions give the impression that he intends to lead us to him. His position in the sense that he will not attend the Summit of the Americas if the United States, the host country, does not invite Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, far from being a sign of independence, is a demonstration of intemperance. That attitude will present us to the world as a nation akin to dictatorships, and will put one more stone in the way of our relationship with the northern country, with which it is convenient for us, for more than one reason, to have a good neighbor. A rudeness like that of AMLO, more than unreasonable and lacking in diplomatic and legal foundation, is inane, that is, useless, vain, futile. It will not be seen as a gesture of autonomy against the great power, but as an aberrant demonstration of support for dictatorial governments that have their respective peoples shackled and plunged into misery. We can only hope that López Obrador does not turn that disastrous trio into a quartet. He still has time to accomplish that feat, as he said when he spoke of what was done in Cuba.

Taisia ​​told her friends, “My husband called me a ‘pervert’.” “That awful! one of them was dismayed. And what did you do?”. Taisia ​​replied, “I got out of bed with my four friends, we got dressed, and I went with them.” Don Poseidon, a wealthy farmer, said angrily to his daughter’s suitor, who was asking for the girl’s hand: “You want to marry Glafira because she has money.” “On the contrary, sir,” the galancete objected. I want to marry her because I don’t have it.” “What an ugly man that is over there! exclaimed a guest at the party of Doña Panoplia de Altopedo, a lady of good society. Not even if he paid me would I sleep with him!” She informed the hostess in an acid tone: “He is my husband”. “Ah, geez,” the guest was embarrassed. Then he would put me to bed. And free huh? Free”. THE END.

Colonel Don Ignacio de la Peña y de la Peña, patriarch of Potrero, looks at us from his oval portrait with concave glass. My grandchildren are amazed, because if they are on the left side of the photograph the colonel looks at them, and if they are on the right side he looks at them too.

Don Ignacio left his family and his lands to go fight against the French. He participated in eight battles; in six of them he received bullet or saber wounds.

At the triumph of the Republic Don Benito Juárez offered him a deputation.

“Excuse me, Mr. President,” he declined her offer. I know of homeland. I don’t know about politics.

The colonel returned to the Potrero. He was poor: all his money had been spent on the campaign. His wife gave her his jewelry so that she could pawn them in Saltillo and she could pay the workers’ wages. When the first crop of potrereño corn was harvested, Don Ignacio rescued the garments and returned them to her wife with other jewels that he bought for her as a token of gratitude.

I see the portrait of Colonel Don Ignacio de la Peña y de la Peña and I remember the phrase of that good soldier:

-I know my country. I don’t know about politics.

