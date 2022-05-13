Heidi Klum’s model boarding school is considered controversial among supporters of the now somewhat outdated Alice Schwarzer school of feminism. Fortunately, open letters are not to be expected. The social relevance of the new diversity flagship at ProSieben, Germany’s number one young mannequin broadcaster, is growing inversely proportional to the declining popularity among the remaining “Emma” readers.

Please do not photograph food!

This week, just in time for the quarter-finals, GNDM (Germany’s Next Digital Minister) Volker Wissing spoke up and intervened in Heidi Klum’s core competence in terms of climate policy: In order to curb power-guzzling data use, he called for photos of Essen to be avoided. So not the picturesque dream city in the Ruhr area, the Paris of the allotment gardens, so to speak, but the serving suggestions nicely arranged on plates.

This emission-saving culinary image blocker didn’t go down well with everyone. Many business administration students close to the FDP with an Instagram account even caught themselves thinking: Can we see Andi Scheuer again? And a food photo ban would also be a major setback for GNTM. Why? All the so-called secondary viewers are now asking themselves, who only have to voluntarily endure the Denglish Festival to a limited extent as collateral damage from their love for their girlfriend or sister.

This is quickly explained: the majority of all GNTM graduates, who mostly end up as avocado toast influencers instead of on the catwalks of Paris Fashion Week or covers of French “Vogue”, were no longer allowed to post photos of ready-to-eat delicacies sudden career end.



Who will convince Heidi Klum and editor-in-chief Kerstin Schneider with a hammer picture?

Fortunately, Volker Wissing is not a guest juror today. But a camera drone, which randomly circles the photo studio erected in the desert, and then flies in to the first shooting location of the week. The blonde lady next to Klum is real: Kerstin Schneider, the editor-in-chief of the German edition of “Harper’s Bazaar”.



Will it be just as fun for the candidates as for Heidi Klum?

In their summer edition, the winner of the current season is traditionally presented. Most recently, the sold circulation of “Harper’s Bazaar” was 59,207 copies. To classify: That’s about 1.3 percent of Stefanie Giesinger’s followers, who in turn won GNTM in 2014 and was still allowed on the cover of “Cosmopolitan” at the time.







To celebrate the day, Schneider has come up with a special outfit. It looks a bit like she strangled a family of flamingoes on the way to the shooting location. Anyway, for no apparent reason, lots of pink fringes are dangling from her black pant suit, gracefully caressing her arms and legs in the breeze. Outfits are her passion, that quickly becomes clear.

But this passion for extroverted clothing also has advantages. The models’ outfits were also handpicked by Kerstin Schneider: “We have great clothes by big international designers”. Not from Donatella Versace, because she is only 1.65 meters.





