Chang and Eng were conjoined twins. One night, Chang managed to get the company of a pretty girl. The next day, the manager of the show in which they were acting asked them: “Did you have fun last night?” The Siamese twins answered in unison: “Yes and no”. (Although my four readers do not believe it, those famous Siamese twins, whose bodies were joined at the sternum, had wives, sisters also to each other, although not Siamese, and were parents, Chang of 12 children, Eng of 10. In 1874 chang died. Eng refused to be separated from his brother, and passed away 3 hours later. They were 62 years old). The effects can be very gimmicky.

Indeed, there were those who criticized that Xochitl Galvez arrived by bicycle – otherwise his very frequent mode of transport – to the act of registration as a candidate for the presidential election of 24. They perceived a certain demagogic whiff of it, and we are already fed up with demagogy, not to say than even the mother, which has more effect. However, those critics – critics – must recognize that by using a bicycle, Xóchitl Gálvez is on the environmental wave, and contributes to the good of the city, even if she does not look glamorous on a bicycle.

Of course the latter is peccata minuta, an unimportant detail, but if I mention it it is because I am convinced that Xochitl Galvez It is, by far, the best option that Mexicans have in the face of next year’s electoral process. That is why his advisors must take care of it so that it is not a subject for criticism, and even the joke of his adversaries.

We have already seen that the journalistic hit men at the service of AMLO do not measure themselves when it comes to vilifying this new figure. He is so nervous that he is even afraid of opening the door of her private palace when the lady calls her. I reiterate my conviction that Xochitl Galvez It represents the hope of Mexico and the greatest possibility of preventing the perpetuation of the dominance of the autocrat of the 4T through an intermediary.

I think that Santiago Creel is making a serious mistake when he also presents himself as a candidate, since he cannot compete advantageously against any of the poppers from AMLO. The same can be said about the other opposition candidates. If they have a sense of reality they should all decline in favor of xochitl and resolutely support it in a solid block of unity. There is no other way to defeat Morena, that new steamroller in the old PRI way.

None of the applicants for the opposition candidacy has a winning profile, except for Xochitl Galvez, which explains the unusual ferocity – a sign of fear – with which López and his courtiers are attacking her. Thus, any personal ambition must be put aside for the good of Mexico. Xóchitl must be a candidate for the opposition unit. With regard to the slightest observation about those who must resign in favor of unity, it is a sample of the proverb that, with a slight change, would say in this case: “Whoever loves you well will make you think.”

It’s unnecessary: ​​Don Chinguetas has no composure. He likes “that sweet paste” too much, as Don Federico Gamboa, a great writer, called the female body. Last night, Chinguetas’s wife surprised him again yoga in the very conjugal bed with a woman whom the lady recognized immediately. “Infamous! She yelled at her husband full of anger. And with my best friend!” “What did you want? –replied the cynical subject–. What would he do with the worst? END.

