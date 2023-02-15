After the nights of love, the most delightful are those of bohemia. They sing and drink, not necessarily in that order. Sometimes someone comes along who, speaking pro domo sua, for his own benefit, says: “Let’s open a space for poetry” and then recites a poem, or several, of Carlos Rivas Larrauri, José Ángel Buesa or Rafael de León while the attendees take advantage of the parenthesis to chat a little.

I feel sorry for those who have not known those meetings in which the main guests are memory and nostalgia. In them each one sings the song that beats in the bottom of his glass. I usually sing -approximately- “A lifetime”who sang love serenades to the girlfriend who later became my wife. Another song I remember from romantic and alcoholic nights: “Green fruit”of Luis Arcaraz, with beautiful music and provocative lyrics:

“Green fruit flavor

of fruit that is bitten

and leaves a bittersweet perversity.

girl’s mouth,

mouth that prays,

but what if he kisses

it becomes bad, bad.”

Today’s songs don’t use words like that “perversity“. The term is useful, however, to describe the behavior of the 4T and its capitoste in relation to the National Electoral Institute. The caudillo and his retinues want to destroy it at all costs and thus seize the electionsand therefore of the country.

the infamous Plan B for Lopez It is perverse, since it seeks to leave a citizen organization without resources, without personnel, and without attributions in order to turn it into an instrument of government. Stateas in the fateful times of the fateful bartlett.

The Tabasqueño will not give up until he gets his way. The autocrats they usually have the stubbornness of the fly. If this disastrous plan prospers, citizens will have to resort to all legal resources in order to preserve democracy and prevent it from being made to disappear by a regime that increasingly resembles that of Cuba, Nicaragua or Venezuela.

The national march next Sunday is a new voice that rises in defense of freedom, threatened by a man nourished by obsolete dogmas and with a dictatorial attitude. Let’s defend the Constitution and the laws and institutions that emanate from it. We defend democracy. let’s defend the INE. let’s defend Mexico.

Perhaps the following little stories will lighten the onerous weight of the previous dissertation.

Wedding night. The newlywed took off her blonde wig that she had always shone before her lover and put her on the bureau. He took off his pupils that made his eyes look beautiful green color, and put them on the bureau. He extracted the dentures that helped her smile so beautifully and put her on the nightstand. She then stripped herself of the gutta-percha fillers that endowed her with false anterior and posterior attractions, and placed them on the bureau.

In silence the boyfriend watched all that, puzzled, standing next to the bed. She, already stretched out in the bridal bed, asked him: “What happens?”. He replied: “I don’t know whether to get on the bed or the bureau.”

Mrs. Cloreta He told his neighbor: “My husband hasn’t made love to me for two weeks”. She narrowed the other: “Is not that much time”. Mrs. Cloreta specified: “Two Holy Weeks”.

In a high school in the United States the Modern American History teacher announced to the students: “Next Monday we will have a test on President Clinton. Of course the test will be oral”.

(Note. It is said that recently Monica Lewinsky she got on her knees in front of the pastor of a church to be blessed. The reverend told him, scared: “Not here, Monica. they could see us“). END.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

The invented stories that don Abbondio tells seem true; and the true stories he tells seem made up.

The other night, over dinner in the kitchen of the Potrero, he narrated the way in which he met Doña Rosa, his wife.

-I went to a dance on Glory Saturday in the Jamé ejido. Among the girls that were there I saw a woman dressed in black that filled my eye. When the music started I went and named her. (Naming a girl means asking her to dance). She left, but she told me:

-Just dance slowly, and don’t squeeze me too much, because I’m in mourning.

We all laugh, and Mrs. Rosa gets upset. She says stunned:

– Talkative old man.

Don Abbondio forms the sign of the cross with his index finger and thumb, brings it to his lips and swears:

-For this.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITAS

By AFA.

“. A man who weighs 300 kilos got married.”.

It doesn’t seem like a good idea.

It is a serious mistake, convince yourself.

He tells his wife: “Move over”,

and she just blinks.