Yesterday the Valentine’s Day, which is the day we celebrate the love and friendship. For this reason, I think it appropriate to mention that friendship should also be commemorated in politics, since, without a doubt, progress in political groups requires cohesion so that its results are what people expect.

In other words, unity and loyalty are essential ingredients in political projects and in the case of the Fourth TransformationThe first thing is loyalty to the people.

Our President of the Republic has already said it, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador“love with love is paid”, referring to the gratitude and loyalty that the 4T has towards the town and vice versa.

In Sinaloa we also have a great example of loyalty to the people in our governor Ruben Rocha Moya, who has been able to interpret and carry out with facts the philosophy of Mexican humanism, multiplying the social work always for the good of the people, especially those who have less.

It is for all this that I see propitious, regarding the Friendship’s Dayto reiterate my loyalty to the government of our president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorand of course, our state governor, Ruben Rocha Moyaas they have emerged as great examples of commitment to the people, carrying out, sometimes against the current, the actions that people demand and demand to build a future of welfare.

Likewise, I want to say that this loyalty is not blind, but comes from the conviction that this national project called Fourth Transformation, it will bring to the people the progress with justice that it has been waiting for many years.

Thus, in the municipal government of ahome We will continue working day by day to respond to the trust placed in the people, with public policies, works, programs and services that really come to change the social, economic, political and security environment of the Ahomenses, so that each person can develop their potential. and to be able to build, together, the welfare state that our president has proposed and that our governor Ruben Rocha has been doing for the Sinaloans.

Likewise, I reiterate my loyalty to my party Brunettewhere we are in tireless work of organization and unity to reach 2024 being the option that Mexicans want and thus give continuity to Mexican Humanism that generates progress from the bottom up.

In this way, and under the principles of not stealing, not lying and not betraying the people, in the Fourth Transformation We will continue on the path of loyalty to the people so that no one is left behind and no one is left out.

It is for all this that the call will always be for unity, not only among those of us who are part of some level of government or our party. Brunettebut with the entire population, because only together, sharing dreams, desires, projects and proposals is that we can build the country we want for our families.