Very unequal was the couple who got married. (Have my four readers noticed that the verb “get” is generally used to refer to a virus or disease?). The groom was 80 years old; the betrothed 30. The eldest son of the projected gallant was worried: surely his father would want to enjoy the delights of the hymen, and that wiggle, at his age, could be fatal. He asked her to send him a message during the wedding night to let him know that he was okay.

The son was speechless when at one in the morning he received the expected communication, because in it his father told him: “Three times in a row I have made love to my wife.” He thought he had not understood correctly, so with another message he asked the Lord. “Could you repeat that?” “Of course,” he replied. “I’m just waiting for the girlfriend to recover a little.” (Personal note. A dear cousin of mine, a septuagenarian widower, married a second time to a young woman in the prime of life. Within a few months the wife became pregnant, no doubt at the hands of my cousin.

Of course I congratulated him. “And this is nothing,” he told me proudly, using the language of the time. “I also bring a joto with bascas”). “God is in heaven, on earth, and everywhere.” My grandmother Liberata made me learn that postulate from the Catechism of Father Ripalda. I was a 5 year old boy. “Mama Lata -I asked her-, is she also in the toilet?” She turned to my mother. “Oh, Carmen. This son of yours is going to have a lot of problems in life. He thinks too much.”

The truth is that I have not had more problems than the usual ration that any neighbor receives. Many more problems our poor country now has. One more has just been created by López by handing over control of the air space national. Now the Army is in heaven, on earth and everywhere. The increasing militarization of Mexico should worry us, since each time the armed forces acquire more space -although not as many as those occupied by the drug trafficker-, and supplant citizens in various fields of activity. It will be impossible after they renounce how much AMLO has given them beyond the powers that constitutional law grants to the militia.

The 4T caudillo is militarizing Mexico. What plan does he have? What is his purpose in giving such perks to the military? Impossible to know, but the history of Latin American countries shows that those who have set themselves up as dictators have always sought the support of the military, or the latter have risen to power when the situation arises. Unfulfilled, like the vast majority of López Obrador’s promises, the promise to return the Army to its barracks remained. On the contrary, the country is being painted green. And not because of the trees, but because of the ubiquitous presence of the uniforms

. The country owes many good things to the armed forces, but the fact of assuming functions that correspond to civilians is not a good thing. Don Lolito’s friends were surprised to see that he had had a large aquarium with a shark put up in his house. He explained to them: “It’s just that my wife left me, and she misses her a lot.” Babalucas went to visit a friend who lived in Madrid. He called him on the phone and told him: “I will not arrive at your house at the time we agreed. I am lost.” The friend told him: “Asking you get to Rome.” The stupid roque responded exasperated: “Well, where the hell do you think I’m talking about?” Don Algón, salacious executive, went with a pretty girl to the Kamawa Motel. After the usual trance, he asked her: “Are you satisfied, darling?” She replied: “I won’t know until I see how much he’s going to pay me.” END.

LOOKOUT

By Armando FUENTES AGUIRRE

Do you dream of me, Terry, my beloved dog, as I dream of you?

Maybe the world you live in now is a dream. Maybe the world I live in now is a dream.

In my dreams you appear to me young dog. Young man, do I appear in yours?

You were always wiser than your owner, Terry. I only had the knowledge that is learned at school and in books. You, on the other hand, had the supreme wisdom of love. You loved us with the perfect love with which a dog loves. Compared to yours, the love of man is poor love. My love is a blade of grass; yours is forest. My love is a drop of water; yours is sea My love is candlelight; yours is the glow of an astro.

Let me dream you, my Terry. And even if it’s for charity, you dream of me. Let’s both dream along the path that goes up the mountain. Let’s be a tree again with the pines, and clear water with the spring that gushes in the middle of the sierra, and a fleeting shadow with the sneaky deer.

Let’s be again, Terry. You, perfect dog, and I imperfect man. I thank you for what you were. Forgive me what I am.

See you tomorrow!…

MANGANITAS

by AFA

“. Raise the price of the egg.”.

Our economy is scary;

is on the brink of an abyss.

The scarcity is already so much

that an egg costs the same.