The Emirates Council for Legal Fatwa called for relief to those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, and to support the peoples of the two countries to help them overcome their ordeal, as part of the state’s efforts to provide a helping hand to the Syrian and Turkish peoples, and within the “Bridges of Good” campaign launched by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, in coordination with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation. international community development.

The Council said – in a statement – that, based on the duties of noble values, the Emirati efforts in humanitarian work, and in order to activate the principles of our true Islamic religion, which called us to provide aid and assistance to those who have experienced adversity, adversity and calamities, the Council calls on everyone to hasten to provide relief to those affected by the earthquake by extending a helping hand to them. and provide all possible financial or in-kind assistance; To help them overcome their ordeal, continue their lives, and console their affliction.

He added that in such difficult circumstances and great calamities, everyone is asked to expand spending, giving and giving, through alms for which God has arranged the great reward. He stressed the need for this giving to be limited to the official channels provided by the state under its auspices and supervision to ensure that it reaches the deserving. .

The Council praised the courageous stances and the genuine benevolent gift of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and their noble humanitarian stance from the first moment of the disaster. And that was by announcing the operation “The Knight is Gentleman 2”, and operating a direct air bridge to provide relief to the needy, and continuing to provide for their rescue.

He also praised the heroes of our armed forces, the Ministry of the Interior and their supporting parties, who went to Syria and Turkey to rescue the afflicted and extract them from under the rubble.

He thanked the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and all the institutions and associations that cooperated with it in this delicate and exceptional circumstance to launch the “Bridges of Good” campaign, asking God for their success.

At the end of its statement, the council said: “We resort to God, the Most High, the Almighty, to bind the hearts of the injured, to have mercy on their dead, to compensate their affliction, to give them patience and help them with what befell them, and to hasten relief for them.”