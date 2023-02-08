“My wife is very cold in bed the newlywed commented to his father. It even seems that I married a nun.” “My son the gentleman sighed. So I am married to the mother superior”.

The castaway immediately set about making a bed out of logs. His companion on the deserted island, an attractive lady, told him: “If you were a gentleman you would have made a raft.”

Bobilia, the wife of Babalucas, she has the same low temper as her husband. He complained with feeling: “You are selfish. You insured your life instead of insuring mine.” “Not tonight the lady rejected her consort. My head hurts“. He opposed: “I’m not going to get there”.

The confessor questioned the penitent: “Are you unfaithful to your husband?”. with another question she replied: “Well, who else, father?”

The lady asked her neighbor: “Do you feel anything when making love with your husband?”. She confessed: “I do not feel anything”. The lady said: “Me neither”. “Really?” the neighbor asked. “Yeah -replied the other–. The one I do feel with is mine”.

I have seen very beautiful things in my wanderings as a traveling minstrel. I am writing them in a memoir book that will be published soon by my publishing house, Planet, and what will be called “Mexico in me”. It’s a funny count anecdotesof naughty things and of wisdom collected in all directions of this beautiful country in which we live. How many joyous experiences!

In Merida, city ​​to which the good Lord sends me when he exercises his infinite goodness in me, I went to a restaurant that has two illustrations on the doors of its two bathrooms. In the men’s there is a small basket with two eggs. In the women’s room, you can see a large basket with many, many eggs.

I couldn’t help but remember that naughty joke -done so seriously- now that the minister Norma Pineapple went out of the Power of attorney and of his autonomy Faced with the threat posed by the absolutism of the president Lopez and his hostility towards those who do not serve him slavishly.

That mood exhibited AMLO by having them washed up on the shore places designated for Legislative and Judicial powers at the anniversary ceremony of the Constitution. The attitude of the prestigious jurist and his speech have been the object of general recognition, except for the tasteless and spiteful reproaches out of court leader.

With your behavior and your words the President of the Supreme Court revealed her decision to defend the integrity of the highest judicial body of the Nation against the arrogance of the Executive. The minister Pineapple He showed integrity and dignity before Lopez, who was really who broke the protocolsince before the military there are the representatives of the Union Powers.

Comparisons, it has always been said, are hateful, and the popular judgment according to which “When two are compared, one of the two repairs”. It is necessary, however, to contrast the performance of the minister Pineapple with the obsequious stance he assumed Arturo Zaldivarhis predecessor, before AMLOespecially when he remained silent before the clumsy and illegal maneuver that the man from Tabasco tried to prolong the term of office of president of the Court from his friendly minister, who kept a guilty silence for weeks in the face of this irregular maneuver, perhaps thinking about that “let’s see if it’s gum and paste”.

With this behavior, Zaldívar damaged the Court and himself.. Anything that weakens the principle of the division of powers is detrimental to the Republic. Against that the minister pronounced Pineapple. In this case the basket proved to have more -let’s say- weight than the basket. END.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

The sky was hazy, gray.

The old painter imagined it blue and clear, and so he painted it.

Then it happened that the sky cleared up and became the same color as it was in the artist’s painting.

The woman whose portrait the painter made was not beautiful.

The artist, however, embellished it by painting it.

And it happened that the woman became beautiful as she had never been.

This is how the painter discovered that he could change reality with his brushes. He was old now, and he painted himself young and dashing. He recovered his gallantry and youth, but he could no longer paint: he had lost the art that he had acquired over the years.

Now the young man is just that: young. He has no friends, and women run away from him because he is always sad. The last thing I heard from him is that he had painted himself old, as he was before. He made ten versions of that painting, but nothing happened.

See you tomorrow!...

MANGANITAS

By AFA.

“. AMLO occupies the issue of aviation.”.

The national palace

will leave soon

Will now be a resident

of the presidential plane.