It is no coincidence that during the Mexican government in which the greatest number of journalists have been assassinated, a campaign of defamation and slander is deployed against El Universal, one of the most critical Mexican newspapers of the regime.

It is not by chance that during the Mexican government in which the largest number of journalists have been persecuted, defamed, censored and forced to flee the country, from abroad, a ridiculous infamous campaign is launched to tarnish the image and credibility of one of the most respected and oldest newspapers in the country.

And it is not by chance that during the government that has shown the clearest examples of maintaining an alliance with organized crime, as the government of AMLOthey try to build the slanderous scarecrow that the newspaper El Universal received millions of pesos from criminal groups.

And it is that the orchestrated campaign against The universal in the government of AMLOfrom the statement manquea, fraudulent and false of a criminal who offers as evidence “an invoice” legal.

Yes, in the eyes of all are the proofs that in the government of López Obrador we have experienced not only the greatest criminal persecution against journalists –what has cost the lives of 65 informers–; the biggest campaign of defamation and slander against critics –many of whom have lost their jobs-, and the greatest harassment against media companies.

And all this while there is evidence, in view of all, of the links of the official party, Brunette and their governments –beginning with that of López Obrador--, with the organized crime.

And we have compiled this evidence here over the decades and we are presenting it again today because it is necessary to insist, as many times as necessary, that we are living in a real danger that from Palace the institutions of the State at criminal gangs.

And it is that while workshop accuse all his adversaries and critics to maintain links with criminal gangs, his government is advancing by leaps and bounds in the direction of becoming a “narco-state”.

Do you doubt it?

Here the criminal links of AMLO and his party, Brunettewhen they had not yet reached presidential power, when workshop had not exhibited his alliance with el chapo and had not delivered the country to the organized crime.

The following summary was published in the Political Itinerary of July 27, 2017, titled: “The ‘narco’ rots Morena.”

1.- Today, opponents of Morena in the capital’s Legislative Assembly demanded the resignation of the Tláhuac delegation chief, Rigoberto Salgado, for alleged ties to Ojos, chief of the drug trafficker in Tláhuac. Morena opposed it despite the fact that Rigoberto is the head of Los R – the political arm of “the Tláhuac mafia” -, of the Rigoberto brothers, Ricardo, Raúl and Rosendo Salgado.

2.- Last Monday, Senator Alejandro Encinas, an ally of Obrador, demanded that Miguel Mancera explain why the Navy intervened in Tláhuac to bring down El Ojos. Encinas compared the operation to the military action against students “of 1968.”

3.- A report by Letra Roja, broadcast on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, reveals that Los R de Tláhuac, led by Rigoberto Salgado, hid information about the crime of 64 young people in that demarcation. The case turns out to be worse than that of “the 43 from Iguala”, and again AMLO appears involved, who imposed Los R in Tláhuac.

4.- On February 9, the Navy confronted and killed the head of the Beltrán Leyva cartel, in Nayarit, the H2. In an unusual way, AMLO defended the drug trafficker because “young people and children were massacred.”

5.- In the Political Itinerary of February 17, 2017, I documented that Morena militants revealed that Citlali Ibáñez, alias Yeidckol Polevnsky, and Delfina Gómez were the liaison for the then PRD leader, López Obrador, to finance the construction of Morena in Guerrero . The ladies would have agreed with Lázaro Mazón and José Luis Abarca the delivery of money in exchange for candidacies; money from Guerreros Unidos, who killed “the 43”.

6.- In November 2014, Ricardo Gallardo, mayor of Soledad de Graciano, San Luis Potosí, was about to be a Morena candidate for state government. Los Chuchos knew about the mischief and reported it to the PGR. Faced with the complaint, AMLO remained silent. The PGR arrested him for organized crime and operations with resources of illegal origin. He was AMLO’s favorite in the entity and his son is governor today.

7.- In December 2014, Miguel Ángel Almaraz was released from prison; He was the leader of the PRD in Tamaulipas, after coordinating AMLO’s campaign in 2006. He was imprisoned in 2009 for leading a Los Zetas cell dedicated to theft and gasoline trafficking. The friendship of AMLO and Almaraz was public.

8.- In May 2013, four CNTE teachers were imprisoned for the kidnapping of Oaxacan children. The “teachers” thus financed the EPR. According to the Oaxacan press, Morena and the CNTE demonstrated to demand the release of the criminals. A political negotiation by Obrador freed them.

9.- On September 23, 2010, the bench addicted to AMLO in San Lázaro presented Julio César Godoy Toscano as a triumph of impunity. It turns out that with the help of Alejandro Encinas –unconditional of Obrador–, Godoy Toscano took office as the first Mexican narco-deputy, despite being a lieutenant of La Tuta. AMLO’s decision was revenge against President Calderón.

10.- In April 2008, in Quintana Roo, Marco Antonio el Puma Mejía López, director of the Benito Juárez prison, was arrested for alleged ties to Los Zetas. El Puma was part of the AMLO government as deputy director of Operations and Services. In 2006, he was appointed security coordinator in the Tabasco presidential campaign.

11.- In September 2008, while El Puma was director of the prison, he handed over the food concession to Rafael Marín Mollinedo, an AMLO collaborator in the GDF. The “little deal” was made at the request of Nicolás Mollinedo, López’s mythical driver, linked to Los Zetas.

12.- In 2005 AMLO gave his blessing to Juan Ignacio García Zalvidea as mayor of Benito Juárez, Quintana Roo. During his administration, El Chacho was imprisoned for embezzlement and alleged links with drug traffickers. Since then, Cancun has been the kingdom of organized crime.

13.- Also in Quintana Roo, AMLO promoted Greg Sánchez as mayor of Benito Juárez, arrested in 2010 for links to Beltrán Leyva and Los Zetas. In 2013, after Obrador’s political negotiations, Greg was released, left the PRD, went to the PT and said: “The PT is the true left, a party that has always supported Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has always been with Greg Sánchez fighting shoulder to shoulder.”

14.- On June 1, 2017, an audio reveals a conversation between AMLO’s eldest son and Yeidckol, when they talk about laundering money on the instructions of López Obrador. (End of quote)



It is clear that the government that was built from alliances with organized crimethe one of AMLOtoday accuses right handed and sinister about links to crime.

On whose side is the evidence and where is the defamation and slander?

to time.

