“When this viper bites there is no remedy in the apothecary.” That ominous sentence was written on the blade of the deadly daggers that the neighborhood checks used in their fights. The same phrase can be applied to politics. It is one of the trades that can never be left, trades whose names all begin with the letter pe: politician, clown, teacher, poet, journalist, preacher, and the other of the four letters.

To some politicians, not a few, the lust for power obscures them; this is to say that it puts clouds in their eyes and minds, mists that They prevent you from seeing reality. Such is the case, I think, of Ricardo Mejia Berdeja, who despite having occupied the last place in the survey carried out by Morena to choose his candidate for the government of Coahuila He kept kicking and then announced his determination to run for one or more other parties. I clap my hands then, and with both hands for greater effect, the clarity with which President López disqualified the undersecretary of Security while reiterating, personally, his support for Armando Guadiana Tijerina.

The truth is Berdeja He has few supporters in Coahuila. Those who went with him because they believed that AMLO’s finger favored him remained hanging on the brush, and will surely now join the official candidacy. If Berdeja jumps into contention he will favor the PRI and his allies, because he will take votes away from Guadiana. With that he will betray not only Brunette, but also to the President, who gave him his confidence by making him a member of his cabinet and supported his aspiration until the Coahuila Morenistas showed their preference for another candidate.

The man from Guerrero will make a serious mistake if he continues blind and deaf to the evidence. Voters will wonder who is promoting it. Their presence in the campaign will degrade the process; it will reduce height and moral quality. His chances of winning are practically nil. Berdeja got into an eggplant. The pretty Rosibel told her friend Susifor: “Neither at Christmas nor on Three Kings Day did I have to worry about the gift I would give my boyfriend. He always asks me for the same thing.” In a Miami hotel, I heard a Latino housekeeper say to her partner on her cell phone: “I’m vaccinating the rug.” It was hard for me to understand that what she was telling him was that she was vacuuming the carpet (vacuum, vacuum; rug, carpet). I remembered that time the case of the salesman who turned on the vacuum cleaner whose demonstration he was doing to the lady of the house.

Immediately the woman was completely naked: the machine swallowed all her clothes. He said, proudly, the guy to the alleged client: “Is the vacuum cleaner that I offer you powerful or not?” An even better seller, more convincing, was the guy with whom Don Cucoldo found his wife in the conjugal bed. Tearfully the lady told him: “And this is not all, old man. He also sold me an encyclopedia” (Note: the work was in 25 volumes, to be paid in 120 comfortable monthly payments). And another excellent seller.

On his first day working in the sports section of a department store, he sold a man a fishing rod, a box of hooks, a complete set of clothing and waders, a portable kitchen kit, a tent with his sleeping bag and a motor boat. Full of admiration, the manager told him: “What a good sale you made! The man asked you for only one fishing rod, and you sold him everything else!” The seller replied. “Actually, he didn’t come to buy a fishing rod. He wanted to know where the pharmacy was, because his wife had ordered a package of sanitary napkins. And I asked him: ‘What are you going to do those three days?’ “. END.

LOOKOUT

By Armando SOURCES AGUIRRE.

That man and his wife were incredulous.

They didn’t even believe in each other, which was the cause of continuous lawsuits between them. Disbelief often causes more conflict than credulity.

One day the woman and the man went in search of San Virila and asked him to do some miracle, because they did not believe in miracles.

The little puffin made a movement with his hand and the man was turned into a mouse. Seeing the woman she gave a cry of fright and climbed on a chair while she lifted her skirts.

With a little mouse voice the man begged San Virila:

-Please return me to my natural self! I already believe, I already believe! I don’t want to be a mouse anymore!

The saint told him:

-It’s good that you think so. I was about to turn your wife into a cat.

MANGANITES.

by AFA

“. Minister Yasmín Esquivel continues in her position.”

His departure is not announced,

we already know that.

I wonder: can’t

plagiarize any resignation?