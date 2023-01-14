For thousands of years the hindu monks have used tools and teachings that have helped them understand and make the most of the mind to be better at what they do. This knowledge is shared by the former monk, priest, high performance professional and Hindu businessman dandapani through his book, “The Power of Unwavering Focus.”

If we don’t understand how the mind, So how are we going to control it? what will be our state of mind? Now imagine if you add a power ingredient to it, the results can be truly catastrophic.

A 2023 begins, and it is time to “clean” all the thoughts that keep us from our goals, it is important to keep in mind that the positive and winning mindset It is the only transmitter that allows you to connect with levels of excellence in all areas. Because, dandapani recommends training their work teams with the Unwavering Focus technique, a series of mental exercises that help self-control, avoid distractions, increase willpower and put aside the fears and worries that generate stress and anxiety. This true art can only be built separating mind and consciousness, achieving an unstoppable mindset.

That unstoppable mentality with an unwavering focus is what Sinaloa needs, a government with high performance teams and winning mentality, businessmen who contribute projects and investment, without them it is not possible and a united and proactive civil society to together build the Sinaloa that we want and that we still do not have.

If we use the superconscious as Dandapandi says and we focus all our energy we can establish habits, routines and a strategy together to trigger the state. Everything starts from the root, optimizing the mind and emotions. Let’s remember that feelings and emotions come from our thoughts, from thoughts actions and from actions, the results we are waiting for.