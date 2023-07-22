Officials wore pink clothes and doll features the week the film was released in theaters.

The week the movie “Barbie” hit theaters, references to the film’s main character spread across social media. In Brazil, Warner’s feature film directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie (Barbie) and Ryan Gosling (Ken) began showing on Thursday (July 20, 2023).

Among the politicians, names such as First Lady Janja Lula da Silva, Senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA) and federal deputy Rosangela Moro (União Brasil-SP) participated in the movement.

In a photo alongside the Minister of Health, Nisia Trindade, the president’s wife asked: “What about these Barbie girls?”. Already the wife of Senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) appeared in a post from his party accompanied by other congresswomen. In the publication, União Brasil took advantage of the premiere of the film to talk about violence against women.

“The premiere of the movie Barbie in theaters made many people remember the rosy dreams they had in childhood… But unfortunately, the real world is not as perfect as the one that appears on the big screen and violence against women is still a sad reality today”said the party in your Instagram profile. He also stated that the congresswomen affiliated with the party “continue to inspire women throughout Brazil and defend the future of all female leaders in politics”.

See other manifestations of authorities with references to the movie “Barbie”:

Sao Paulo’s State Government

💖🎶 I’m Barbie SP

if you want to see

My state results

Pay attention

Has safety and education

Let’s go ahead

Paulista is demanding 🎶💅🏼#Barbie #GovernoSP pic.twitter.com/cV4l1mSUx9 — Government of S. Paulo (@governosp) July 20, 2023

First Lady Janja Lula da Silva and Nísia Trindade, Minister of Health

“PetroBarbie”

The official profile of the presidency of Colombia shared a video with references from the film in order to invite the population to attend the “Festa for Sovereignty” held on Thursday (July 20, 2023). The date commemorates the independence of the country.

“On this 20th of July, the Government of Change arrives in San Andrés. Let’s celebrate our sovereignty. We wait for you!”, wrote the Colombian government in a video shared on the social network TikTok. Shortly after, the video was deleted from the account.