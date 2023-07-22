Saturday, July 22, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

North Korea | North Korea fired several cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea, South Korea’s military says

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
North Korea | North Korea fired several cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea, South Korea’s military says

On Wednesday of this week, North Korea also fired two ballistic missiles into the sea towards Japan.

North Korea has fired several cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea between China and the Korean peninsula, says the leadership of the South Korean armed forces.

According to South Korea, the missiles were launched at around 4 am local time. It said intelligence officials in South Korea and the United States were analyzing the launches and watching for signs of further action.

On Wednesday of this week, North Korea also fired two ballistic missiles into the sea towards Japan. According to South Korea, at that time it was a matter of short-range missiles that flew about 550 kilometers before falling into the sea.

South Korea and the United States have recently intensified their defense cooperation at the same time as tensions on the Korean peninsula have increased.

On Tuesday, the two countries met in Seoul and at the same time talked about the first visit of a US nuclear submarine to a South Korean port in decades. The submarine visit was expected to lead to a strong response from North Korea.

See also  Water bodies | "What the hell is going on in Finland?" The peculiar shape of the water body near Tampere makes the world laugh

#North #Korea #North #Korea #fired #cruise #missiles #Yellow #Sea #South #Koreas #military

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Disarmament campaigns precede dictatorships, says Bolsonaro

Disarmament campaigns precede dictatorships, says Bolsonaro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result