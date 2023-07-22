North Korea | North Korea fired several cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea, South Korea’s military says

On Wednesday of this week, North Korea also fired two ballistic missiles into the sea towards Japan.

North Korea has fired several cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea between China and the Korean peninsula, says the leadership of the South Korean armed forces.

According to South Korea, the missiles were launched at around 4 am local time. It said intelligence officials in South Korea and the United States were analyzing the launches and watching for signs of further action.

On Wednesday of this week, North Korea also fired two ballistic missiles into the sea towards Japan. According to South Korea, at that time it was a matter of short-range missiles that flew about 550 kilometers before falling into the sea.

South Korea and the United States have recently intensified their defense cooperation at the same time as tensions on the Korean peninsula have increased.

On Tuesday, the two countries met in Seoul and at the same time talked about the first visit of a US nuclear submarine to a South Korean port in decades. The submarine visit was expected to lead to a strong response from North Korea.