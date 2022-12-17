TDespite the violent clashes across the country, Peru’s parliament has rejected bringing forward the parliamentary elections planned for 2026. Only 49 of the 130 deputies voted to hold the elections in December 2023. Parliament thus opposed one of the main demands of the demonstrators, who have been protesting for days against the impeachment of the previous President Pedro Castillo.

Even Castillo’s successor, Dina Boluarte, had spoken out in favor of bringing the elections forward. A two-thirds majority in Parliament would have been necessary for this – that is, 87 votes. According to observers, the fact that they have not come together will further fuel the protests in the country.

Parliament has already been discredited by many Peruvians ever since it ousted Castillo on December 7 for “moral incompetence.” The left-wing politician was subsequently arrested and, according to a decision by the Supreme Court on Thursday, is to remain in custody for 18 months.

5000 tourists stranded

After Castillo was removed from office, his previous deputy, Boluarte, was sworn in as the new president. Since then, countless people across the country have been protesting against this change of power. According to the Ministry of Health, at least 18 people were killed.







Thousands of tourists have also been affected by the unrest. Around 5,000 vacationers are stranded in Cusco in the south of the country. They are waiting for the city’s airport, which was closed because of the protests, to start operating again. Cusco, the former capital of the Inca Empire, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Peru. The city is also the starting point for trips to the world-famous Inca ruins of Machu Picchu, which are about 80 kilometers away. Hundreds of vacationers are also stuck there.