RIA Novosti: European countries have limited the temperature in parliaments and authorities

With the advent of winter, legislators in a number of EU countries have limited the temperature in parliaments and government bodies. This is reported RIA News.

So, public buildings in Germany, including the Bundestag, are now heated only up to 19 degrees. As a result, many parliamentarians have to participate in meetings in outerwear.

A similar situation is observed in the French Parliament, where the premises warm up to 19 degrees. The deputies themselves call the French parliament nothing more than a “thermal colander”.

However, this situation is not observed in other countries. In Austria and the Netherlands, the authorities have stocked up on gas in sufficient quantities, and in Spain and Italy, in principle, the climate is milder.

Earlier in Europe, officials were allowed to neglect the office dress code in order to save electricity. This winter, they were asked to come to work in warm clothes, as offices in the buildings of the EU bodies will be heated to a temperature of 19 degrees.