Mexico.- From the Chamber of Deputies and Senators petitions for impeachment are woven against the Minister Yasmín Esquivel. The UNAM has confirmed that she did plagiarize her thesis to obtain a law degree. As the scandal grows, the minister he refuses to give upthe SEP and the UNAM refuse to withdraw the title and government of AMLO keeps support that he gave her since he proposed her for the position.

Ethics

Javier Rosiles Salas, political scientist and academic, gave his opinion in an interview for THE DEBATE that there are cases of which you can bet on oblivion, that is to say, that one scandal covers another, but in the one related to Minister Yasmín Esquivel, he considered that the situation is different.

In this regard, he highlighted several points, among them that the Supreme Court of Justice is an entity of ethics and transparency, and for the minister, It will be difficult to remove the “stain” related to the plagiarism of his thesis.

On the other hand, he pointed out that the scandal is growing too much and has included other actors, such as the SEP and the UNAM. The specialist added, as a third point, that the fact that the minister remains in her position is a risk because there will be those who disagree with the sentences that she can issue. “There is a risk that there will be protections for the resolutions that she issues,” he said.

Institutions

Rosiles Salas added that the presence of the minister causes a very strong impact on an institution that should be a counterweight to the Presidency.

Armando Salazar, an expert in law and a political analyst, agreed when pointing out that plagiarism in the thesis is an issue that seriously harms the ethics and prestige of UNAM, “and also harms the ethics and morals of its graduates, of the professional union of law graduates. But the institution that hurts the most is the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation”.

The legal specialist stressed that the case is one of the most serious and ominous precedents that the highest court has suffered. “It injures not only the ethics, objectivity, professionalism and excellence of the federal Judiciary, but all of its performance,” he said.

impeachment

Armando Salazar added that it seems that the evidence is compelling and the permanence of the minister is no longer tenable.

“If the minister has the values ​​of prudence, responsibility, loyalty, decorum and honesty that her role demands, she should step aside and resign.” It should be noted that since January 19, the request for impeachment for Yasmín Esquivel was presented before the Chamber of Deputies and in the Senate, previously the legislator Germán Martínez, of the Plural Group, also made this request.

For Javier Rosiles Salas, political scientist and academic, these requests are viable. He explained that the Constitution, in its article 95 third section, states that to be a minister, one must have a professional degree of law degree. “It has it, but its validity is called into question.”

AMLO

If this were not enough, Rosiles Salas said that the fourth section of article 95 says that ministers must have a good reputation. “Right now, regardless of whether or not she plagiarized, she clearly doesn’t enjoy a good reputation. It is quite a delicate subject. Even for the minister herself, I believe that the best thing is to resign, ”she said. Until now, the president has been emphatic in the morning conferences requesting that the UNAM independently clarify the case.

“AMLO has been supporting Yasmín Esquivel for a long time. He was thinking about her becoming president of the Court, ”says the political scientist. However, he pointed out that the president would have to abandon the minister nowshe resign and weave better relations with all the institutions.

to understand…

Why doesn’t UNAM retire the title of minister?

Despite reiterating that Esquivel Mossa’s thesis is “a substantial copy”, Enrique Graue, rector of UNAM, announced that he will maintain the minister’s bachelor’s degree. The decision, as he explained in a conference, was made after consulting the Office of the Attorney General about the possibility of withdrawing the title of the minister, something that the university body assured that current regulations do not allow.

We recommend you read:

“The rectory does not evade its responsibility, and my actions are not the product of postponement, timidity, fear or cover-up. I act within the framework of university legislation, ”he said. Although he admitted that the prestige of the institution is in question, he argued that this would not mean that they will act hastily and irresponsibly, in response to external pressure to make summary judgments.