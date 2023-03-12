The main task of the United States of America is to turn Georgia into a region hostile to Russia by staging a civil war and weaken the parliament. In this scheme, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili will follow the path of his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, political analyst Scott Bennett said in an interview with Izvestia on March 12.

According to him, Zurabashvili is an American puppet and came to power under the influence of the United States. On command, she will be able to dissolve the current parliament and convene a new one that fully meets the interests of the White House. The same was done in Ukraine through the mediation of US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and Presidential Climate Representative John Kerry, Bennett said.

“This time in Georgia, the actor is Todd Robinson, an American politician, assistant secretary of state appointed by the Biden administration. He has already tried negotiating with the protesters in Ukraine to fan the flames of the frenzy taking place there. The current situation can develop into Ukraine 2.0,” the political scientist said.

He also added that the protests in Tbilisi are an operation planned by the Americans to influence the country’s government. If the representatives of the Georgian authorities do not do what they need, the US will replace them with those who will finish off the state, Bennett concluded.

The day before, Brigadier General of Georgia Tristan Tsitelashvili said that the protests that took place in Tbilisi are a planned provocation by the US intelligence services to change the government. He noted that the US is trying to open a second front in Georgia.

On March 10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the protests in Georgia against the bill on foreign agents were just a pretext for an attempt to change power by force, and the situation itself is very reminiscent of the Maidan in Ukraine.

He also compared the protests in Georgia and Moldova, stressing that Western countries react differently to them. Tbilisi, according to the diplomat, is controlled from outside, and the events there are beneficial to Western customers.

Before that, it was reported that during the riots, a militant of the Georgian National Legion was among the detainees. It is known that the man returned to the capital of Georgia specifically to take part in rallies and riots.

On March 7 and 8, large-scale protests took place in Tbilisi after the adoption by the country’s parliament in the first reading of the bill “On the transparency of foreign influence.” The document envisaged the creation of a register of non-governmental organizations and media receiving foreign funding. On March 9, the unrest continued.

As a result, the ruling Georgian Dream party and the Power of the People party made a joint statement saying that the bill had been withdrawn from the parliament. Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, in turn, called this decision a victory for society. She congratulated the people of the country on the first such victory and called the withdrawal of the law the right step.