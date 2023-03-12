The Municipal Police of Puebla arrested Juan “N.”, alias “El Chulo y/o El Fresa”, as the alleged perpetrator of a series of assaults in convenience stores

Puebla.- The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of the Municipality of Puebla stopped Juan “N.”, known as “El Chulo y/o El Fresa”, 19 years old, for his alleged participation in crimes against health and for being probable multi-robber of convenience stores of the OXXO commercial chain in the capital of Puebla and the municipalities of San Pedro Cholula and Huejotzingo.

The arrest was carried out thanks to a patrol focused on the United Nations neighborhood by the Operational Reaction Group Against Assaults (ROCA). During the intervention, 15 doses of glass were found in the possession of Juan “N.”, for which he was arrested for crimes against health.