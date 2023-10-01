“The treason It is used only by those who have not come to understand the great treasure that one possesses by being the owner of an honest and pure conscience”, this is a phrase by the Spanish writer, from the golden age, Vicente Espinel, which represents a bit of the political life of Sinaloa at the moment.

Today I want to refer to what happened on September 23 during the visit of Claudia Sheinbaum to Culiacan. What seemed to be an event of enthronement of Morenoism in favor of the puppet figure at the service of Lopez Obradorended up overshadowed by a cheap and sad show, worthy of recording in the history of politics in Sinaloa within the chapters of the treason.

Rubén Rocha demonstrated that he lacked political skill by not having correctly measured the moment we are experiencing in Sinaloa and Mexico. Believing that Claudia would come out stronger, she prepared an event with the incorporation of various characters, now former PRI members, when the truth was, that it was only about a horde of traitors towards their former political institute, of which they said they were so proud, and which has filled their lives with opportunities, spaces and responsibilities.

Not even the bases themselves morenistas They saw well the move of the state executive, and they strongly reproached it with boos, shouts and multiple interruptionsat an event of his own party, towards a governor in exercise, which is what draws the most attention, completely unpublished episode. Rocha ended up insulting his team by attempting to add, via imposition, members of a political bloc, of which its coreligionists were previously indoctrinated to attack and question, characters who with cynicism, irony and impudence go to the gang of other people’s spaces. Such a festival of incongruity, contradiction, shamelessness, betrayal, convenience, courtly and palace politicsto call the political prostitution.

Of the now former members of the parliamentary group of PRIWe are not surprised, nor are many other political actors who previously defended the emblem and colors of our party with false pride. It seems incredible to hear the speeches that just a few months ago they expressed on countless occasions, on the platform and before the press, even our former party leaders and former candidates, who reproached this fourth-rate government for the terrible abandonment in which they have left the country. All of this is recorded, with what face could they stand in front of the citizens to ask for their support in favor of Brunette in 2024?

They do not represent the PRI what are we. They are no longer part of our party nor of the Broad Front for Mexico. It remains for us to thank you, because your treason has pushed them to leave our Institute. They are waste that purges itself.

The important thing is that in the PRI the best remains PRI. Our work has a goal in 2024 and only with the conscience of an informed and responsible society can peace, the economy, democracy and our freedom be recovered, and at the same time eradicate this political prostitution, of which Brunette has made its origin, route and destination.

