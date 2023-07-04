Brothers of Italy and Pd in ​​decline. Stable 5 Star Movement, Lega and Forza Italia on the rise. This is the picture that the SWG survey for Tg La7 outlines on the basis of the voting intentions recorded today. Brothers of Italy yields 0.3% but Giorgia Meloni’s party is largely confirmed as the first with 28.3%. Elly Schlein’s Democratic Party also fell, dropping 0.2% and standing at 20.1%. Giuseppe Conte’s M5S is stuck at 16.3%. The League gains 0.3% and reaches 9.6%, while Forza Italia grows by 0.4% and is worth 7.5%. Action rises to 3.7%, while Verdi and Sinistra remain at 3.3%. Italia Viva drops to 3%, +Europe rises to 2.6%. Followed by Per l’Italia with Paragone (1.9%) and Unione Popolare (1.7%).