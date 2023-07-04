A State Department spokesman said: “It is necessary to take all precautions to prevent the loss of civilian lives,” according to Reuters.

He confirmed the previous statements of the White House National Security Council spokesman, in which he said, “We support Israel’s security and its right to defend its people in the face of the Palestinian Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements and other terrorist groups.”

The Israeli army and the Shin Bet security service launched a large-scale operation in the Jenin camp, in the northern West Bank, at dawn today, with the aim of changing the situation in the region with the escalation of Palestinian attacks, as announced by Israeli officials.

This is the largest military operation in the West Bank in more than 20 years.

As a result of the military operation, 8 Palestinians were killed and more than 100 others were injured, 20 of whom were in serious condition.

Hundreds of camp residents fled their homes in the evening with the continuation of the military operation, which Tel Aviv says will continue until its goals are accomplished.