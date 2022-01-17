Democratic Party still first in the voting intentions of the Italians, but down compared to the previous week. This is the result oflatest Swg political poll for Tg La7, which also records a slight growth of Fratelli d’Italia, in second place in the survey.

In details, Pd at 21.6% (-0.6% in one week), FdI at 20% (+ 0.1%), Alloy 18.8% (-0.2%), M5S at 13.7% (-0.3%), Forza Italia at 7.4% (-0.4%), Action + Europe at 4.8% (-0.9%). Then follow Sinistra Italiana at 2.6% (+ 0.3%), Verdi at 2.6% (+ 0.2%), Italia Viva at 2.4% (+ 0.3%), Mdp Article 1 at 2.3% (-0.1%), Italexit with a comparison at 1.5% (+ 0.4%) and finally other lists at 2.3% (+ 1.2%). On the other hand, 39% of the interviewees did not express themselves (-4%).