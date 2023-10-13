The leaderships of the political parties of Sinaloawhich make up the Broad Front for Mexicothey have just carried out an inexplicable act political pettiness. Sergio Esquer, in his capacity as a citizen, called a meeting to express his intention to compete for the candidacy for Senator. Inexplicably, they did not attend this event. Paola Garate, Roxana Rubio and Oner Lazcano, leaders state of the PRI, PAN and PRD, respectively. There was no elementary political courtesy.

It even transpired that Alvaro Ruelas, delegate of the PRI in Sinaloafollowing instructions from Senator Mario Zamoraordered that no tricolor leader attend the event of Sergio Esquer. The logic is simple: Mario wants repeat as Senator, and Sergio is a competitor who can easily displace him. Perhaps following that instruction, the leaders of the other parties did not attend either. Will it be the same when Cuen, Malova and some others also raise their hands?

There is a strong incongruity between saying and doing. While the parties constantly call for citizen participation and say they are open to society, in reality they act based on very particular interests. They do not realize that people demand true democracy as a condition for granting them the vote.

Because of petty behavior, like the one they have had now, people lose confidence in the parties. In all polls, when voters are asked, which party would you never vote for? The response is greater than 50% in the case of PRIand 25% in the case of BREAD. They are not understanding the crude message that these data contain. Instead of attracting voters, they repel them.

In Sinaloa, the Broad Front for Mexico It’s starting badly and could end even worse. Instead of welcoming all citizen expressions, they hinder and discourage any attempt at participation. The parties still do not realize that they continue to fall in electoral preference and that they need new faces, new ideas and new social groups to rescue them from deterioration.

Sergio Esquer it’s a good citizen. He has a clean track record as a leader of agricultural organizations, he is a well-known businessman, and also an active participant in various social and citizen organizations. His prestige would make any political party look very good. Today, his sin is that he had the honesty to speak frankly and say that he wants to be a candidate for Senator.

The majority of those who did accompany him are people who never attend party events, but who are convinced of the need to encourage good people to try to combat the serious deterioration of the country. What message do you receive when you see that, from the PRI and perhaps also from BREAD and the PRDWithout arguments, one of your proposals is blocked? The political pettiness It does a lot of harm to everyone, but the parties are the main losers.

