Yolanda Díaz raised her tone this Friday against what she considers “a massacre” by Israel in Gaza. The acting second vice president puts pressure within the Government to adopt an “urgent mobilization” for peace. She also asks the European Union “not to look the other way” and demand that the Jewish State “stop its plans”, once they have given a 24-hour ultimatun to the Palestinians living north of the strip to leave it. .

The position of the leader of Sumar, who after last Saturday’s attacks condemned violence against the civilian population “no matter where it comes from”, contrasts with that expressed in recent days by the President of the Government, in charge of setting the official position of Spanish diplomacy. Pedro Sánchez “roundly” condemned the attacks against the civilian population by the armed wing of Hamas, and concluded that “nothing justifies a terrorist attack.”

In the morning, Sumar’s spokesman, Ernest Urtasun, described as “absolutely impossible” and “inadmissible” the deadline given by Israel to the Gazans to launch a new attack. He also insisted, in an interview on RNE; on the need to “let the United Nations work” to carry out a hostage exchange and asked the president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, and the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, who plan to travel to Jerusalem to meet with the Israeli authorities, who use the meeting to demand that they stop the “suffocation” of Gaza and that they comply with international legality.

On this issue, the position of those of Díaz has approached that of Podemos in recent days, all despite the fact that on Wednesday, during a meeting of the parliamentary group, the purples denounced a “veto” to their proposal of solidarity with Palestine .