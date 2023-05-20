Representative of the Polish Foreign Ministry Yasina offered Zelensky to apologize for the Volyn massacre

Ukraine still hasn’t apologized to Warsaw for the Volhynia massacre, and so the former Soviet republic’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, needs to take more responsibility and do it. This was stated by the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Poland, Lukasz Jasina, informs Onet.

“We Poles have assumed Polish responsibility for the crimes committed by our state against Ukrainians. There is not enough such responsibility on the part of Ukraine,” he said.

The Polish diplomat added that the Ukrainian side has not yet made enough apologies. According to him, such words have a positive effect on relations between the two countries.

At the same time, the representative of Warsaw admitted that there are many other, more important issues in relations between Poland and Ukraine, and for the Ukrainian people now the problem of the Volyn massacre is not the most important.

Earlier in Poland, they complained that Zelensky refused to apologize for Kyiv’s crimes during his visit to Poland in April, so his visit did not bring any positive dynamics in bilateral relations.

Poland has repeatedly protested against the glorification of Ukrainian nationalists and in February 2018 passed a law criminalizing the propaganda of the “Bandera ideology” and the denial of the Volyn massacre. This led to an aggravation of relations between Kyiv and Warsaw.

The Volyn massacre took place in 1942-1943 on the territory of Western Ukraine, when, on the orders of the local leadership of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists – the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (OUN-UPA, recognized as extremist and banned in Russia) ethnic Poles were killed, who lived on the territory of the modern Volyn region before the start of World War II. According to the estimates of the Polish authorities, about 100 thousand people died at the hands of Ukrainian nationalists.