A wolf has been roaming around in the district of Bautzen (Saxony) for several months. The sick animal has now been euthanized.

Bautzen – A wolf roamed the area around Kubschütz in the district of Bautzen (Saxony) for several months. The approximately one-year-old male has now been euthanized by a veterinarian, as the authorities announced on Friday (May 19). The reason: he was seriously ill.

The wolf suffered from a massive skin disease caused by mange infestation. The parasitic disease is caused by burrow mites. In addition, the animal had a deformity of the broken left femoral neck and adhesions in the lumbar spine. The vet concluded the injuries were the result of a fracture. “All three diseases are serious and lead to permanent impairments of well-being with significant pain,” it said.

Wolf euthanized in Saxony: animal had behavioral problems

Actually, the young wolf should be scared off, because he had behavioral problems before. The wolf should be driven out of the region by disturbances. Since the beginning of the year, he has repeatedly caused a stir and uncertainty among the population because he regularly visits several parts of the Kubschütz community.

In addition, the animal in the district of Baschütz repeatedly used a straw bed as a place to sleep and sought protection from wintry weather. “In the district of Jenkwitz, the wolf could be observed several times foraging on a compost or manure heap,” it said. During the night from Tuesday (May 16) to Wednesday (May 17) he was caught and then euthanized.

Encountering the wolf: Direct encounter rather unlikely

Also in the A wolf was sighted recently in the Kassel region. In the Unterammergau (Garmisch-Partenkirchen district) there is also a wolf roaming around, which recently killed game in the immediate vicinity of a residential building. The German Farmers’ Association is calling for the shooting of problem wolves in Bavaria. So are wolves becoming a danger to people in Germany?

It may seem scary, but sightings of wild animals are not a cause for panic at first. The animals are very shy of people and avoid direct encounters, informed the Federal Ministry for the Environment and Nature Conservation. “Most of the time, wolves evade humans before they even notice them,” it said. A direct encounter or even attacks by wolves on humans are therefore rare.

Encountering the wolf: This is how you should behave

Should you come across a wolf, the following applies: keep calm and keep your distance. If the animal does not retreat, the ministry recommends speaking loudly or clapping your hands. In order not to trigger a pursuit behavior of the wild animal, one should not run away. “Treat you with respect. Don’t try to approach a wolf, let alone lure it. Give him room to retreat. Do not, under any circumstances, feed wolves or leave leftovers.”

Behavior upon encounter:

stay calm

don’t run away

shout or clap to get attention

Watch out for young animals: they are curious and may dare to get closer to people

An encounter with a bear recently went less lightly. A jogger was killed by a bear in Italy. The animal that was captured and is to be euthanized is apparently innocent. Despite such horror reports, bear attacks are extremely rare, especially in Germany.

Although the animals occasionally roam the Bavarian Alps, they are not sedentary in this country, reported the online portal, which belongs to the WDR, cottage cheese. Here, too, it is important to remain calm, stand still and not run away when encountering people. When attacked, lie flat on your stomach, put your hands behind your neck, and hold out. If it’s im If the forest smells like Maggi, this indicates wild boar – there are a few things to keep in mind. (kas/dpa)