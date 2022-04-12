EP Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 3:23 p.m.



The London Metropolitan Police is planning to issue a fine against Prime Minister Boris Johnson for violating the restrictions imposed to contain the covid-19 pandemic during parties held in Downing Street in lockdowns.

The Police will fine Johnson along with thirty other people, including the British Finance Minister, Rishi Sunak, as confirmed by the British Government, the BBC has reported.

In its statement, the Police have not detailed the identity of the sanctioned people, although they have assured that they are trying to “make progress” in the investigation into the events as quickly as possible.

Downing Street has refused to specify whether the fact that officials are fined represents proof that infractions have been committed. Some ministers, such as Justice Dominic Raab, have claimed that the fines mean the restrictions were breached.

The Metropolitan Police have already fined the first 20 people for attending one of these events. It opened its own investigation into twelve of these events on eight different dates, with the aim of verifying whether the regulations imposed by the Government to contain the spread of the coronavirus had indeed been violated.

The Police investigation was launched outside the independent report commissioned by the Government and which has already called into question some meetings held between May 2020 and April 2021. Johnson, who attended at least three of them, has apologized but it has always maintained that the rules were not breached.