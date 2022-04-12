505 Games, Rabbit & Bear Studios And NatsumeAtari have finally revealed the launch date of the highly anticipated Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising. The title will be available worldwide starting from next 10 May on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. In addition, all owners of Xbox Game Pass they will be able to play it for free at launch on both console and PC.

CALABASAS, California (USA) – April 12, 2022 – The publisher 505 GamesRabbit & Bear Studios – directed by Yoshitaka Murayama, one of the creators of Suikoden – and NatsumeAtari today revealed the launch date of Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising. This fast-paced new 2.5D action RPG, which will be the companion game / prequel toEiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes , will be released on May 10, 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, Epic and GOG. Eiyuden Chronicle: RisingXbox and PC Game Pass owners will also be available at launch.

Adventurers and merchants travel to Neveah Nuova after a terrible earthquake has revealed runic ruins deep within this remote frontier town of Allraan. Among those hoping to find a treasure are CJ (the venerable raider) and Garoo (the mercenary beastman), who hope to unearth the Runic Lens, an ancient source of hidden magic, and Isha, the young deputy mayor who wants to rebuild. his city.

Explore the ruins and learn how to master Rising’s fighting techniques. He sprints quickly and strikes with CJ’s axes, casts spells from afar with Isha, and defeats enemies with Garoo’s giant sword. He fights deadly bosses with different characters and unleashes devastating attacks that combine the different specialties of each hero, in beautiful 2.5D environments.

Collect materials from underground environments to restore Neveah Nuova to its former glory and obtain content that can be carried over in 2023 in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes. This content includes special cosmetic items, equipment and valuable goods. Make your mark on the world of Eiyuden Chronicle with the ability to name some of the Rising weapons and treats that will carry over to Hundred Heroes next year.

Within the Runic Ruins hides a deeply entrenched conspiracy with shocking ramifications throughout the Eiyuden Chronicle universe. Get ready for the intricate storyline and adventure of Hundred Heroes by playing Rising.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store) for € 14.99.

For more information, please visit the website https://eiyudenchronicle.com/