The tender procedure for EVs has started. Perfect for VERY short chases.

The fleet of police cars must be regularly renewed. Of course, that doesn't happen all at once. When the last car has been delivered, the first one already needs to be replaced, so to speak.

The cars are not just bought. There is a tender procedure for this. Think of it as extremely extensive and comprehensive 'Autoblog Advice'. The police lists all wishes and requirements and then comes up with a shortlist. The winner or winners are then chosen from the list, who will then be purchased.

Tender procedure for EVs

It is always an important procedure for the importer of the brand in question, because the police are a very large customer. The tender procedure for regular cars with explosive engines has already been completed. Do you remember? The winners then were the Ford Kuga and the BMW X1. Yes, the local hermandad can also appreciate a crossover better than an MPV or hatchback.

But now the tender procedure has started for electric cars. The police apparently have many situations where the chase lasts very short, so that charging is not necessary. That's a feeble attempt on our part to be funny, of course. The police have cars for many purposes, of course. Of course, there are plenty of cars that could just as easily be electric.

Requirements package

When tendering for electric police cars, they look a little further than the cars themselves. Think of the charging facilities at the police station, the knowledge of repairs and of course the, er, range itself. Still a bit of the elephant in the room, of course. The agents are involved in the tender procedure. Consider compiling the requirements package and conducting test drives. That in itself makes sense, because they have to drive it.

The selection phase started yesterday and will be completed in mid-April. The suppliers are then selected for the registration phase. Then we start with the standard procedure, check it out here. The start date is scheduled for 2025. The models still have to be delivered after that. So it will take a while before we can experience very short chases.

Photo credit: electric police car by @ontploffer via Autoblog Spots.

This article Police start tender procedure for EVs first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Police #start #tender #procedure #EVs