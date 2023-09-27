Police in the United States have sought to improve their crime-fighting tactics in every city and Now it will do it hand in hand with technology.

The authorities presented to the public a robot called K-5, which will collaborate for the security of train stations, initially in the city of New York in Time Square.

The mayor presented him in one of the Metro stations.

This one weighs approximately 400 pounds, has a 360-degree camera to record everything that happens around you, as well as a button which works as an alert in case an emergency occurs.

Although the device has access to images of the place where it will patrol, the authorities mentioned that it will not record conversations, nor does it have facial recognition.

The K-5 will provide its services in all stations in New York and will begin operating next October.

This technological advance by the authorities adds to the robot dogs they presented in April of this year, called ‘Digidog’, which will patrol the streets of New York.

It was created by the Knightscope company, its creation will be very difficult to attack due to its 181 kilos of weight, resistant to any hostile situation.

We must use every available method to keep New Yorkers safe — including state of the art technologies like the Knightscope K5 security robot. These devices will serve as an important, innovative deterrent to crime so we can keep NYC the safest big city in America. pic.twitter.com/YEHuNIw8Va — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) September 22, 2023

The test of these robots It will be done initially for two months and will be accompanied by two police officers.

This can move around the place it is patrolling at five kilometers per hour and a maximum charge of three hours and when it is charging it can still be used.

For his part, the city’s mayor, Eric Adams, said: “This is a good investment in taxpayer dollars, por below the minimum wage, without breaks to go to the bathroom or to eat.”



The city has not purchased these robots, but rents them from the company Knightscope for nine dollars an hour.

LUZ ANGELA DOMÍNGUEZ CORAL

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

