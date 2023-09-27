Stefano De Martino becomes the protagonist of a sensational gesture towards Francesca Fagnani

During an interview given to Beaststhe program hosted by Francesca Fagnani, Stefano De Martino has released previously unpublished statements regarding his private life. During the conversation, the famous dancer unexpectedly addressed the presenter, becoming the protagonist of a sensational gaffe. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

On Tuesday 26 September 2023, the full episode Of Beaststhe famous program hosted by Francesca Fagnani and broadcast on Rai 2. Among the guests in the studio viewers had the opportunity to see Stefano De Martino, Fabrizio Corona and Arisa.

In any case, what captured the attention of the Italian public was theinterview released by the famous dancer, who, in addition to talking about his previous relationship with Belen Rodriguez, also remembered his own grampa. Such subject emerged when Francesca Fagnani asked the host:

If you could bring anyone back to life, who would it be and what would you say to them?

This was the answer by De Martino:

My grandfather. I would tell him that he was right, but I won’t tell you about what.

Precisely in this delicate moment, Fagnani broke out LAUGH in front of his guest. In light of this, Stefano lost his brackets and stated:

We talked about my grandfather who died twenty seconds ago, she laughs. What the fuck are you laughing at?

The presenter didn’t think twice about replying in a joking tone. These were his words:

I’m blonde.

Obviously, there was none moment of tension between the presenter and her interviewee. In fact it was just one jokey moment between the two which also entertained all the viewers.