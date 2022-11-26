Police say fans use stash flasks to smuggle alcohol into 2022 World Cup

A policeman working to screen fans in El Howrah has named ways to smuggle alcohol into the 2022 World Cup stadium, El Bayt. His words lead TASS.

A law enforcement officer said that fans who come to Qatar use hiding flasks: binoculars, phone chargers, and musical instruments. Fans also pour alcohol into bottles from other drinks. “There are attempts at almost every match. But we are working carefully,” he said.

On November 18, the International Football Federation (FIFA) announced a ban on the sale of beer in stadiums. Alcohol is available in fan zones, other places where fans gather, as well as in licensed venues.

The World Championship will last until December 18. France is the reigning World Cup winner.