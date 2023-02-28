El Fuerte, Sinaloa.- A A young man was found dead inside a building. in the union of San Blas, The strong, this Monday afternoon.

The person was identified by authorities as Manuel ‘N’, 22, who was a relative of an Investigation Police agent of the State.

The scant information that was generated indicates that loved ones heard a gun report of fire and when they searched the home They found the body as well as the weapon.

An Agent of the Public Ministry took charge of the competent proceedings, and when finished, funeral employees collected the corpse.

We recommend you read:

They live on a miracle! Family suffers rollover on the Benito Juárez highway in Angostura

With a possible fracture, a teenager is found on a motorcycle when he collided with a car in Culiacán

National Guard discovers marijuana hidden in air compressor in Culiacán

The Northern Zone Deputy Prosecutor’s Office in Sinaloa opened an investigation folder on the death.

#Police #relative #lifeless #home #Sinaloa