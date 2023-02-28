This month, Gabe Sierra, a contractor whose family has been in the construction business for more than 30 years, will accept bids for a seven-bedroom, 1,000-square-foot mansion with a pool in the Miami suburb of Pinecrest. To sweeten the deal, he’s including a duplicate of the house and a bright green King Kong-sized gorilla that scales skyscrapers and stalks the streets of South Florida.

Twin home is in the metaverse —a general term for the growing conglomeration of immersive digital worlds where avatars work, play, and shop for items. Pixelated parcels of land are being bought, sold and built on in a market now worth $1.4 billion, making the metaverse a new frontier for real estate investors.

Sierra, a player whose avatar is a purple gorilla, paid $10,000 for a plot in an online world called Sandbox, then teamed up with Voxel Architects, a firm specializing in 3-D virtual properties, to build the digital house. to pair with the real. He expects to get around $10 million for the entire package.

“It’s a project that blends the line between the physical and the digital as much as I could in a residential house,” Sierra said of the house, called Meta Residence One. “It blends a real-world build and expands it into space. digital. As these technologies become more immersive, it will make a lot more sense.”

Just like real-world real estate, where prices fluctuate based on supply and demand, metaverse real estate also operates on a fixed scale. Most virtual game universes have been divided into a set number of plots, which means that as the number of buyers increases, prices increase.

Financial transactions in the metaverse are handled in cryptocurrency and powered by the blockchain—a digitally distributed public ledger. The metaverse real estate market is anticipated to grow by $5.37 billion by 2026.

In Sandbox, much of the virtual land rush has been in the hands of global corporations like Adidas, Atari and Warner Music Group, which have bought spaces to create entertainment, sell products, open virtual headquarters and host immersive meetings.

Last year, the total value of the land in the Sandbox, which is being sold via a non-fungible token, or NFT, was estimated at $167 million. Although land purchased directly from the Sandbox costs around $400 per parcel, there is an active secondary market. After Snoop Dogg bought parcels and named them Snoopverse, a buyer paid $450,000 to be his neighbor.

The metaverse has been around since 2003, when Second Life, a three-dimensional virtual world platform, came on the scene. PBut virtual real estate didn’t really take off until late 2021when Mark Zuckerberg announced that the social media platform formerly known as Facebook would now be called Meta, making a hyper-public bet on the future of the next digital frontier.

Since then, land sales in the metaverse have increased, including a virtual property purchased for $2.4 million in November 2021 in Decentraland and another for $1.65 million in Otherside in May 2022.

Everyrealm, a metaverse infrastructure and technology company, teamed up with the likes of Misha Khan and Daniel Arsham to create Row, a futuristic collection of digital homes.

The houses made their debut at Art Basel in an immersive exhibition and are not yet for sale. But Janine Yorio, CEO of Everyrealm, said she anticipates each one would sell for around $75,000. Buyers will receive a certificate of authenticity, as well as 3D models, and will be able to locate their home on a parcel in the online world of their choice.

By: DEBRA KAMIN