The police confiscate incredibly cool cars during a raid on an Okazie palace in North Holland.

It will happen to you. If you are neatly trading cars, it comes to an abrupt end due to the actions of Uncle Agent. Today it happened again, this time in the town of Blokker. No, not the chain store, but a village. People who live in Nibbixwoud, Hoorn, Zwaag or Schellinkhout undoubtedly know it.

In the small town there is a local car company that, according to the long arm of the law, has done something that is not entirely right. The police have raided the Okazi Palace. We say Okazi Palace, but is that true?

Police raid on Okazi Palace

The name of the car company in question is on the door, but we are not sure whether that is also the company that has De Kit's attention. It looks like the company hasn't been active for a while. Not only could we not find it on the better car sales sites, neither could we find the seized cars.

And oh my goodness, what beautiful cars they are! This is not a Hamann-tuned BMW X6 or a Mansory G-class. No! The most striking is a bright yellow (lightly poisonous green?) Lamborghini Aventador S. The poisonous green-yellow clashes crazily with the yellow recovery vehicle, that's for sure.

The slowest is the most beautiful

The white Ferrari 488 Pista does not equal that problem. In fact, those yellow logos match the yellow of the recovery truck perfectly. The third car is a McLaren 720S, also white. However, the color is now a somewhat harder and lighter shade. The black rims and the also black roof fit in with that picture.

But the most beautiful car is, as is often the case, also the slowest. This is a Mercedes-Benz SL of the W113 generation, better known as 'Pagode'.

Again, it is unclear exactly what is being investigated. Considering all the boxes by the window and the desolate state of the building, it appears that the car company in question has not been active for years. In fact, the last Google Reviews are from 2019.

In short, colleague @machielvdd will keep an eye on domains when these cars will be auctioned again at Domains.

