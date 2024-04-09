A New York appeals court judge denied the former US president's request donald trump to delay his first criminal trial, related to alleged payments to the porn actress Stormy Daniels.

According to local media reports this Tuesday, Trump's lawyers asked this Monday in an emergency hearing before the appeals court to postpone the trial, whose start is scheduled for April 15, and that its headquarters be changed.

Associate Judge Lizbeth González denied that appealas reported this Tuesday cnn and other means.

The lawyers had argued that Trump would not be able to get a fair trial in New York.

The former Republican president (2017-2021) faces 34 charges of fraud for falsify documents to hide payments made in 2016, during his presidential campaign, to porn actress Stormy Daniels to buy her silence about an alleged extramarital relationship, something that Trump denies.

The New York trial is the first in history of a criminal nature opened against a former president of the United States.

What's coming now?

“Have you ever attended a Donald Trump rally or campaign event?”: Anonymous New Yorkers will have to answer these types of questions next week to be part of the jury in the first criminal trial in history against a former president of the United States.

In this case, which is titled “The People of the State of New York v. Donald J. Trump,” jury selection will begin Monday, April 15 and hundreds of Manhattan residents have been summoned to appear in court.

Among them, twelve jurors and up to six alternates will be chosen, and the trial is expected to last about six weeks.

Each potential juror, drawn at random from a public list of residents, will have to respond orally to seven pages of questions ranging from occupation to political orientation, the result of an agreement between the prosecution and defense attorneys.

Between them: “Do you follow an anti-Trump organization or group account on social media, or have you followed one in the past?”.

The questionnaire also asks them if they have any opinion about the treatment that Trump is being given in the case or whether they support far-right groups such as QAnon or the white supremacist organization Proud Boys.

Their verdict will have to be unanimous, hence the importance of each of them.

The prosecutors prosecuting Trump, like the lawyers defending the former president, seek to know which way the jurors lean politically, given that New Yorkers voted overwhelmingly for Democrats Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden in 2016 and 2020, respectively. .

Despite being born in New York and having built his real estate empire there, Trump remains a controversial figure in the metropolis.

“Manhattan has a long history with Donald Trump,” recalls Leslie Ellis, a jurist and psychologist who is an expert in jury trials. “Not only because of his presidency and the time after it, but also because of his experience in real estate and business in New York before that.”

This is one of the reasons why the former president's lawyers tried, without success, to delay the trial. According to them, jurors in New York would have been exposed to “an enormous amount of biased and unfair media coverage.” Some of the questions refer to the way in which they obtain information.

Named in other judicial processes, Trump, 77, has constantly denounced a “witch hunt” carried out, in his opinion, by Democratic prosecutors and judges who seek to derail his campaign to regain the White House in the elections of the 5th. November.

But District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is prosecuting the case, dismisses that idea. “Given the size of New York County, it is absurd for the defendant to claim that it will be impossible or impractical to find a dozen fair and impartial jurors,” he said.

In any case, the jury selection process promises to be more complicated than usual. Judge Juan Merchán, who will preside over the hearings, has already ruled that the names of the jurors will be kept secret due to the “likelihood of corruption, jury tampering, physical injury or harassment.”

The judge has also warned Trump that if he violates the gag order imposed against him, which prohibits him from criticizing witnesses or court employees, he could decide not to give the names of the jurors to their lawyers.

Like the prosecutors, the former tycoon's defense will have the option of preventively challenging members of the selected group.