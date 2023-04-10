Police | Possibly human bones were found in Kemijärvi

Bones suspected to be human were found in the Kemijärvi area in Lapland on Easter Saturday.

On April 8, the Lapland police received a report that human bones have probably been found south of Lake Kemijärvi. The bones were discovered by a private person who reported it to the police.

In the site investigation carried out by the police, more different bones have been found in the area, the origin of which is being investigated.

The police said on Monday that they currently have nothing else to report in relation to the matter.