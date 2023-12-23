A police officer killed with at least one shot a thief who broke his car window to steal his belongings, and who had previously assaulted another driver in the same way, in a sector of Buenos Aires, in Argentina.



The incident occurred on Tuesday around 5 pm, exactly on the corner of Victorica and Colonel Lynch.



Judicial spokespersons informed the Télam agency that it all started when two young people on a motorcycle arrived at the scene and They got on the sidewalk, facing the opposite direction of traffic.

​Then, the passenger got off the motorcycle and approached a car that was waiting for the traffic light to stop, after which he broke the passenger side window with his fist and stole a wallet. Subsequently, he went towards the other vehicle, which was third in line, and broke a window again for the purpose of robbery.

🚨 POLICE DEFENDED AGAINST AN ATTEMPT TO ROBBERY AND KILLED THE THIEF WHO BROKE THE GLASS WITH A PUNCH

– It was in Quilmes

– The officer shot and killed the assailant

– Prosecutor Jorge Saizar investigates the case under the parameters of legitimate defense. pic.twitter.com/14XLarPMXK — Via Szeta (@mauroszeta) December 21, 2023

Inside the vehicle was a Buenos Aires Police officer, who pulled out his service weapon and shot the criminal, judicial sources reported. The assailant was seriously injured by at least one gunshot wound to the neck, while his accomplice fled on the motorcycle.

​After 911 was alerted about what happened, An ambulance arrived at the scene and transported the thief, identified by Justice as Brian Sendra, 23 years old.to a nearby hospital, where he finally died.

As for the police officer involved, the prosecutor in the case did not adopt any legal temperament, understanding that acted in self-defense, in an event whose sequence was recorded by a security camera.

GDA THE ARGENTINE NATION

