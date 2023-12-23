Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/23/2023 – 16:28

In a ministerial meeting held on Friday (22), President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ordered federal agencies to reinforce protection measures for the Yanomami indigenous people, in addition to combating illegal mining in Roraima and Amazonas.

The meeting was organized to take stock of the actions implemented in the two states in 2023. Lula said that protecting the indigenous people is one of the government's priorities.

The meeting was attended by the ministers of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, of Human Rights and Citizenship, Silvio de Almeida, of the Secretariat of Social Communication, Paulo Pimenta, of the Attorney General of the Union, Jorge Messias, and the ministers of the Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, Indigenous Peoples, Sônia Guajajara, and Management and Innovation in Public Services, Esther Dweck, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Health, the Armed Forces, the National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples (Funai) and the Civil House.

2023 Balance Sheet

According to the federal government, in 2023 the serious health and nutritional situation of the Yanomami population was recognized. One of the measures in this regard was the creation of the Public Health Emergency Operations Center (COE-6 Yanomami), coordinated by the Ministry of Health.

The numbers show that 13 thousand healthcare services were provided to indigenous people found in a serious situation of abandonment; sending 4.3 million units of medicines and supplies; application of 52,659 doses of vaccines; mobilization of 1,850 health professionals; and purchase of 5,000 flour mill kits, machetes and other tools to open new fields.

In the balance, it is also indicated that there was control of the airspace of the Yanomami Indigenous Land, to combat clandestine flights and the mining supply. Air raids saw 430 indigenous people transported, 164 people apprehended and 36,645 food baskets transported.

The Federal Police launched 13 operations, 114 search and seizure warrants, 175 arrests in the act and R$589 million in assets seized. There are still 387 investigations underway.

The government cites as a highlight the Buruburu operation, which dismantled the air logistics scheme used by miners, with the involvement of businessmen, drug and weapons traffickers, pilots, mechanics and aeronautical fuel distributors. All warrants were issued by the Federal Court of Roraima, and almost R$308 million from those investigated were blocked.

To break the chain of illegal gold insertion into the market, the Federal Police disabled 88 ferries, 12 aircraft, 35 vessels, 357 engines, 74 power generators, 31 chainsaws, and 450 camping tents. And seized 10 aircraft, 37 firearms, 874 firearm ammunition and 205 cell phones.

As for Ibama, the highlight was Operation Xapiri, to combat environmental crimes. There was an attack on active mining sites and interruption of the main commercial routes, supply lines and logistical warehouses linked to mining production. Raids were carried out on active mining sites, river blockades of the Mucajaí and Uraricoera rivers, actions on clandestine airstrips, inspection of aviation fuel trade and prioritization in the judgment of infraction notice processes.