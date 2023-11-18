You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Authorities assure that there is no longer any danger in the Concord area.
Authorities assure that there is no longer any danger in the Concord area.
No details or mobile numbers of the attacker have been disclosed.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
R I
A shooting this Friday at the New Hampshire State Hospitalin the city of Concord (northeastern United States), left two dead, including the gunman, and two injured, according to authorities.
“There is no threat to the public or patients or hospital staff.”
New Hampshire State Police said at a news conference that a gunman opened fire at a state hospital in the city of Concordkilling one person on Friday afternoon.
The shooter, who has not been identified, died at the scene after being shot by the Police.
“There is no threat to the public, patients or hospital staff,” said New Hampshire Police spokesman Mark Hall.
Although it was initially said there were “multiple victims”, Hall confirmed that only two people were injured. Police did not identify the victim who died.
Less than a month ago, 18 people were killed in a shooting in the neighboring state of Maine perpetrated by a former military officer.
New Hampshire, Efe
R I
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Police #kill #shooter #attacked #hospital #Hampshire