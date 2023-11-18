A shooting this Friday at the New Hampshire State Hospitalin the city of Concord (northeastern United States), left two dead, including the gunman, and two injured, according to authorities.

New Hampshire State Police said at a news conference that a gunman opened fire at a state hospital in the city of Concordkilling one person on Friday afternoon.

The shooter, who has not been identified, died at the scene after being shot by the Police.

“There is no threat to the public, patients or hospital staff,” said New Hampshire Police spokesman Mark Hall.

Although it was initially said there were “multiple victims”, Hall confirmed that only two people were injured. Police did not identify the victim who died.

Less than a month ago, 18 people were killed in a shooting in the neighboring state of Maine perpetrated by a former military officer.

New Hampshire, Efe