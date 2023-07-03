Monday, July 3, 2023, 2:02 p.m.



| Updated 2:46 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The National Police has opened an investigation to determine if a man caused the fire that, at dawn this Monday, affected a house in Cartagena and left four people injured, including the suspect himself, according to confirmed sources from the police. The agents are also investigating whether the fire was caused after a knife injury occurred to one of those involved in the incident.

The event, according to sources from the Emergencies, took place around half past four in the morning, at which time several calls alerted the Fire Region Emergency Coordination Center in a four-story building on Calle San Christopher Long. The flames were quickly controlled by firefighters from the Fire Fighting and Rescue Service of the Cartagena City Council.

Interior of the house.



Ayto.





The Local Police of Cartagena, the National Police, as well as ambulances from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 intervened in the care of the neighbors and those affected by the fire. Those affected by the fire were four people aged 72, 63, 52 and 51 years. Two were slightly injured by smoke inhalation and were treated at the scene while two others, more serious, were taken to the Santa Lucía hospital. One of them had stab wounds that are being investigated. The alleged perpetrator of the fire has been arrested.