In Istra, near Moscow, the police identified and detained citizens of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan who robbed a store in the village of Novopetrovskoye and killed a saleswoman. In the past, migrants worked for private construction companies. On Wednesday, February 9, Lente.ru was told by a law enforcement source.

Raiders aged 26 to 41 broke into a grocery store with wooden ax handles and took 96,000 rubles from a safe. In hot pursuit, they were detained by employees of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Moscow Region and their colleagues from the Department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for Istra.

The attackers killed the saleswoman

The robbery took place on the night of February 9 in the village of Novopetrovskoye, Istra district, Moscow region. Two masked men ran into the grocery store, where there were a cashier and a store manager.

Attackers beat women and took the keys to the safe, stealing 96 thousand rubles

The footage from surveillance cameras installed in the premises shows how the men step over the unconscious employee and go to the office where the money is stored. Throwing the bills into their pockets, the raiders fled.

The 51-year-old cashier died from her injuries before the ambulance arrived, and the store manager was hospitalized with a head injury and concussion.

The two attackers were waiting outside

The police determined that there were four perpetrators. While two were robbing the store, two more were on the street.

One stood near the store and watched the situation, while the other was driving a car parked nearby.

While fleeing the scene of the crime, they saw the husband of the store manager, who came to pick up his wife from work. The attackers beat the man and punctured the wheels of his car, after which they fled the scene. The victim, like his wife, was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

A criminal case has been launched into the attack

Police have reviewed CCTV footage and identified the perpetrators. They were caught in hot pursuit.

The department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) for the Moscow Region opened a criminal case under part 4 of article 162 (“Robbery”) and part 4 of article 111 (“Intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm, negligently resulting in death”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Investigators and criminologists examined the scene, seized evidence, questioned witnesses and suspects, and conducted searches at the places of residence of the hijackers. A number of examinations have been appointed.

In the near future, the attackers will be charged and a measure of restraint will be chosen.

Employees of the ICR also intend to check the legality of the stay of the detainees on the territory of Russia and assess the control over their stay in the Moscow region.

The course of the investigation was put under control in the prosecutor’s office of the Moscow region. Also, the supervisory authority added that not 96, but 70 thousand rubles were stolen from the cash register.