Police identify man who stabbed Salman Rushdie

Video posted on Twitter showed the moment of the writer’s helicopter transport to hospital | Photo: EFE/EPA/HoratioGates3

The man who stabbed Salman Rushdie is called Hadi Matar, 24 years old and remains in custody, New York police said at a press conference to give details of the attack committed on Friday (12) against the writer at an event in city ​​of Chautauqua, in the northwest of the state.

The young man lives in Fairview, New Jersey, said a police spokesman in Jamestown, the New York city where Matar is being held. According to the police, “there is still no indication of the motive” of the attack.

He added that Matar stabbed Rushdie at least once in the neck and once in the abdomen, and that the writer “is still in surgery” at a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania, but his condition is not known.

The spokesperson said Rushdie was initially seen by a doctor who was in the audience for the debate in which the writer was to participate. He also attended to the other participant, Henry Reese, who was also assaulted and suffered injuries to his face, but has since been released.