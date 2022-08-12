<br><div id="tp-post-content"><div class="article-body paywall-google" id="paywall-google"><div class="wgt-main-image"><picture class="img-fallback"><source data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/08\/12201333\/rushdie-660x372.jpg?w=1200&fit=crop&crop=focalpoint&fp-x=0.55&fp-y=0.67&fp-z=1.4" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/08\/12201333\/rushdie-660x372.jpg?w=1200&fit=crop&crop=focalpoint&fp-x=0.55&fp-y=0.67&fp-z=1.4"><source data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/08\/12201333\/rushdie-960x540.jpg?h=1100&w=2000&fit=crop&fp-x=0.55&fp-y=0.67" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/08\/12201333\/rushdie-960x540.jpg?h=1100&w=2000&fit=crop&fp-x=0.55&fp-y=0.67"><img srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/08\/12201333\/rushdie-380x214.jpg?h=600&w=600&fit=crop&crop=focalpoint&fp-x=0.55&fp-y=0.64&fp-z=2.5" alt="Video posted on Twitter showed the moment of the writer's helicopter transport to hospital" title="Police identify man who stabbed Salman Rushdie"\/><\/source><\/source><\/picture><figcaption class="img-info"><span class="img-caption">Video posted on Twitter showed the moment of the writer's helicopter transport to hospital<\/span><span class="img-credit">| Photo: EFE\/EPA\/HoratioGates3<\/span><\/figcaption><\/div><p tabindex="0">The man who stabbed Salman Rushdie is called Hadi Matar, 24 years old and remains in custody, New York police said at a press conference to give details of the attack committed on Friday (12) against the writer at an event in city \u200b\u200bof Chautauqua, in the northwest of the state.<\/p><p tabindex="0">The young man lives in Fairview, New Jersey, said a police spokesman in Jamestown, the New York city where Matar is being held. According to the police, \u201cthere is still no indication of the motive\u201d of the attack.<\/p><p tabindex="0">He added that Matar stabbed Rushdie at least once in the neck and once in the abdomen, and that the writer "is still in surgery" at a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania, but his condition is not known.<\/p><p tabindex="0">The spokesperson said Rushdie was initially seen by a doctor who was in the audience for the debate in which the writer was to participate. He also attended to the other participant, Henry Reese, who was also assaulted and suffered injuries to his face, but has since been released.<\/p><\/div><\/div><script type="template\/javascript" id="itemBodyText"><% var hasnode = typeof body[0].node !== 'undefined'; %>\n<% var newBody = body.filter(function(obj, i) { %>\n<% return obj.node !== "html"; %>\n<% }); %>\n<% _.each(newBody, function(item, index) { %>\n<% var hide = ""; %>\n<% if(hasnode === true) { %>\n<% if (item.node !== "view-more" && index > 1) { %>\n<% hide = "hide"; %>\n<% } else if (item.node === "view-more") { %>\n<% if (index <= 2) { %>\n<% hide = ""; %>\n<% } else { %>\n<% hide = "hide"; %>\n<% } %>\n<% } %>\n<% } %>\n<% if(item.node === "text") { %>\n<<%= item.tag %> class="<%= hide %>"><%= item.text %><\/<%= item.tag %>>\n<% } else if (item.node === "view-more") { %><div class="c-view-more <%= hide %>" data-event-notes="veja-tambem" data-tracker-view="true"><div class="c-title-04">Veja Tamb\u00e9m:<\/div><<%= item.tag %>>\n<% _.each(item.children, function(child, index) { %><li>?ref=veja-tambem" title="<%= child.text%>" data-gtm-action="productClick" data-gtm-list="veja tambem" data-gtm-category="null" data-gtm-brand="null"><span><%= child.text %><\/span><\/li><% }); %>\n<\/<%= item.tag %>><\/div><% } else if (item.node === "embed") { %>\n<% if(item.attr.provider !== undefined && item.attr.provider==="youtube") { %>\n<% var classe = "c-embed-container c-embed-container-yt"; %>\n<% var idYoutube = item.attr.src; %>\n<% if (idYoutube.search("https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=") !== -1) { %>\n<% var splitYoutube = idYoutube.split("https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v="); %>\n<% var urlYoutube = "https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/" + splitYoutube[1] + ""; %>\n<% } else if (idYoutube.search("https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/") === -1 && idYoutube.search("https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/") !== -1) { %>\n<% var splitYoutube = idYoutube.split("https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/"); %>\n<% var urlYoutube = "https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/" + splitYoutube[1] + ""; %>\n<% } else if (idYoutube.search("https:\/\/youtu.be\/") !== -1) { %>\n<% var splitYoutube = idYoutube.split("https:\/\/youtu.be\/"); %>\n<% var urlYoutube = "https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/" + splitYoutube[1] + ""; %>\n<% } else { %>\n<% var urlYoutube = item.attr.src; %>\n<% } %><div class="<%= classe %> <%= hide %>"><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/policia-identifica-homem-que-esfaqueou-salman-rushdie\/<%= urlYoutube%>" frameborder="0" autoplay="0" allow="accelerometer; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen><\/iframe><\/div><% } else if (item.attr.provider !== undefined && item.attr.provider==="twitter") { %>\n<% var classe = "c-embed-container-tw"; %>\n<% var restriction = item.restriction; %>\n<% if(typeof restriction !== "undefined" && restriction !== null && restriction !== "") { %>\n<% classe = classe+" restriction-"+restriction; %>\n<% } %><div class="<%= classe %> <%= hide %>"><% window.twttr = (function(d, s, id) { %>\n<% var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0] %>\n<% var t = window.twttr || {}; %>\n<% if (d.getElementById(id)) return t; %>\n<% js = d.createElement(s); %>\n<% js.id = id; %>\n<% js.src = "https:\/\/platform.twitter.com\/widgets.js"; %>\n<% fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); %>\n<% t._e = []; %>\n<% t.ready = function(f) { %>\n<% t._e.push(f); %>\n<% }; %>\n<% return t; %>\n<% } (document, "script", "twitter-wjs")); %><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" align="center" dnt="true">"><\/blockquote><\/div><% } else if (item.attr.provider !== undefined && item.attr.provider==="facebook") { %>\n<% var classe = "c-embed-container-fb"; %>\n<% var restriction = item.restriction; %>\n<% if(typeof restriction !== "undefined" && restriction !== null && restriction !== "") { %>\n<% classe = classe+" restriction-"+restriction; %>\n<% } %><div class="<%= classe %> <%= hide %>"><% window.fbAsyncInit = function() { FB.init({ xfbml: true, version: 'v3.2' }); }; (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) { return; } js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https:\/\/connect.facebook.net\/en_US\/sdk.js"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, "script", "facebook-jssdk")); %><div class="fb-post" data-href="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/policia-identifica-homem-que-esfaqueou-salman-rushdie\/<%= item.attr.src %>" data-width="500"><\/div><\/div><% } else if (item.attr.provider !== undefined && item.attr.provider==="dailymotion") { %>\n<% var classe = "c-embed-container"; %>\n<% var restriction = item.restriction; %>\n<% if(typeof restriction !== "undefined" && restriction !== null && restriction !== "") { %>\n<% classe = classe+" restriction-"+restriction; %>\n<% } %><div class="<%= classe %> <%= hide %>"><iframe width="480" height="270" src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/policia-identifica-homem-que-esfaqueou-salman-rushdie\/<%= item.attr.src %>" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen><\/iframe><\/div><% } else if (item.attr.provider !== undefined && (item.attr.provider==="soundcloud" || item.attr.src.search("soundcloud") !== -1)) { %>\n<% var classe = "c-embed-container-sc"; %>\n<% var restriction = item.restriction; %>\n<% if(typeof restriction !== "undefined" && restriction !== null && restriction !== "") { %>\n<% classe = classe+" restriction-"+restriction; %>\n<% } %><div class="<%= classe %> <%= hide %>"><iframe width="100%" height="450" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/policia-identifica-homem-que-esfaqueou-salman-rushdie\/<%= item.attr.src %>"><\/iframe><\/div><% } else if (item.attr.provider !== undefined && item.attr.provider==="vimeo") { %>\n<% var classe = "c-embed-container c-embed-container-vimeo"; %>\n<% var restriction = item.restriction; %>\n<% if(typeof restriction !== "undefined" && restriction !== null && restriction !== "") { %>\n<% classe = classe+" restriction-"+restriction; %>\n<% } %><div class="<%= classe %> <%= hide %>"><% var idVimeo = item.attr.src; %>\n<% var splitVimeo = idVimeo.split("https:\/\/vimeo.com\/"); %>\n<% var urlVimeo = "https:\/\/player.vimeo.com\/video\/" + splitVimeo[1] + "?autoplay=false"; %><iframe src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/policia-identifica-homem-que-esfaqueou-salman-rushdie\/<%= urlVimeo %>" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allow="fullscreen" allowfullscreen><\/iframe><\/div><% } else if (item.attr.provider !== undefined && item.attr.provider==="instagram") { %><div class="<%= hide %>"><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version="12" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px); margin:auto;">" style="line-height:0px"><% if(typeof window.instgrm !== 'undefined') { %>\n<% window.instgrm.Embeds.process() %>\n<% } %><\/blockquote><\/div><% } else if (item.attr.provider !== undefined && item.attr.src) { %>\n<% var classe = "c-embed-container"; %>\n<% var restriction = item.restriction; %>\n<% if(typeof restriction !== "undefined" && restriction !== null && restriction !== "") { %>\n<% classe = classe+" restriction-"+restriction; %>\n<% } %><div class="<%= classe %> <%= hide %>"><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/policia-identifica-homem-que-esfaqueou-salman-rushdie\/<%= item.attr.src %>" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen><\/iframe><\/div><% } %>\n<% } else if (item.node === "fixed-content") { %>\n<% if(item.text !== "") { %>\n<<%= item.tag %> class="<%= hide %>"><%= item.text %><\/<%= item.tag %>>\n<% } %>\n<% } else if (item.node === "updated-content") { %>\n<% if(item.text !== "") { %>\n<<%= item.tag %> class="<%= hide %>"><%= item.text %><\/<%= item.tag %>>\n<% } %>\n<% } else if (item.node === "anchor-target") { %>\n<% if(item.text !== "") { %>\n<<%= item.tag %> class="<%= hide %>" id="<%= item.attr.id %>"><%= item.text %><\/<%= item.tag %>>\n<% } %>\n<% } else if (item.node === "infobox") { %>\n<% var classe = "c-infobox"; %>\n<% var restriction = item.restriction; %>\n<% if(item.text !== "") { %>\n<% if(typeof restriction !== "undefined" && restriction !== null && restriction !== "") { %>\n<% classe = classe+" restriction-"+restriction; %>\n<% } %>\n<<%= item.tag %> class="<%= classe %> <%= hide %>"><%= item.text %><\/<%= item.tag %>>\n<% } %>\n<% } else if (item.node === "fotobox") { %>\n<% if(item.text !== "") { %>\n<<%= item.tag %> class="<%= hide %>"><%= item.text %><\/<%= item.tag %>>\n<% } %>\n<% } else if (item.node === "infographic") { %>\n<% var dataUrl = "xxx"; %>\n<% var dataInfogId = "xxx"; %>\n<% var dataInfogScope = "xxx"; %>\n<% var dataId = "xxx"; %>\n<% var classItem = "c-infographics"; %>\n<% if(item.attr && item.attr !== null) { %>\n<% if(item.attr.dataUrl && item.attr.dataUrl !== "") { %>\n<%= dataUrl %> = "data-url=" + <%= item.attr.dataUrl %>;\n<% } %>\n<% if(item.attr.dataInfogId) { %>\n<%= dataInfogId %> = "data-infog-id=" + <%= item.attr.dataInfogId %>;\n<% } %>\n<% if(item.attr.dataInfogScope) { %>\n<%= dataInfogScope %> = "data-infog-scope=" + <%= item.attr.dataInfogScope %>;\n<% } %>\n<% if(item.attr.dataId) { %>\n<%= dataId %> = "data-id=" + <%= item.attr.dataId %>;\n<% } %>\n<% if(item.attr.class) { %>\n<%= classItem %> = <%= classItem %> + <%= item.attr.class %>;\n<% } %>\n<% } %>\n<<%= item.tag %> <%= dataUrl %> <%= dataInfogId %> <%= dataInfogScope %> class="<%= classItem %> <%= hide %>" <%= dataId %>><\/<%= item.tag %>>\n<% } else if (item.node === "ordered-list") { %>\n<% var childArray = ""; %>\n<% var orderedList = "ordered-list"; %>\n<% if(item.children) { %>\n<% _.each(item.children, function(child, index) { %>\n<% if(child) { %>\n<%= childArray %> = <<%= child.tag %>><%= child.text %><\/<%= child.tag %>>\n<% } %>\n<% }); %>\n<% } %>\n<<%= item.tag %> class="<%= orderedList %> <%= hide %>"><%= childArray %><\/<%= item.tag %>>\n<% } else if (item.node === "unordered-list") { %>\n<% var childArray = ""; %>\n<% var unorderedList = "unordered-list"; %>\n<% if(item.children) { %>\n<% _.each(item.children, function(child, index) { %>\n<%= childArray %> = <<%= child.tag %>><%= child.text %><\/<%= child.tag %>>\n<% }); %>\n<% } %>\n<<%= item.tag %> class="<%= unorderedList %> <%= hide %>"><%= childArray %><\/<%= item.tag %>>\n<% } else if (item.node === "pullquote") { %>\n<% var especialQuote = "c-especial-quote"; %>\n<% if(item.text !== "") { %>\n<% if(typeof restriction !== "undefined" && restriction !== null && restriction !== "") { %>\n<<%= item.tag %> class="<%= especialQuote %> <%= hide %>"><div class="ico-abre-aspas"><svg xmlns="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" width="51.498" height="40" viewBox="0 0 51.498 40"><path class="cls-1" id="aspas-abre" d="M20.657 0v2.935a20.354 20.354 0 0 0-9.76 7.153 16.894 16.894 0 0 0-3.524 10.151 3.08 3.08 0 0 0 .352 1.677.662.662 0 0 0 .539.352 1.878 1.878 0 0 0 .895-.423 8.1 8.1 0 0 1 4.852-1.378 8.121 8.121 0 0 1 6.046 2.784 9.309 9.309 0 0 1 2.636 6.628 9.683 9.683 0 0 1-3.023 7.047A9.943 9.943 0 0 1 12.331 40a11.221 11.221 0 0 1-8.682-4.133Q0 31.733 0 24.791A23.03 23.03 0 0 1 4.966 10.3Q9.942 3.893 20.657 0zm28.8 0v2.935a20.266 20.266 0 0 0-9.76 7.153 17.017 17.017 0 0 0-3.524 10.151 3.08 3.08 0 0 0 .352 1.677.662.662 0 0 0 .539.352 1.878 1.878 0 0 0 .895-.423 8.447 8.447 0 0 1 10.9 1.406 9.3 9.3 0 0 1 2.636 6.617 9.683 9.683 0 0 1-3.023 7.047 9.943 9.943 0 0 1-7.336 3.055 11.221 11.221 0 0 1-8.682-4.133Q28.8 31.7 28.8 24.791A23.016 23.016 0 0 1 33.771 10.3Q38.757 3.893 49.458 0z" transform="translate(.003)"><\/path><\/svg><\/div><%= item.text %><div class="ico-fecha-aspas"><svg xmlns="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" width="51.496" height="40" viewBox="0 0 51.496 40"><path class="cls-1" id="aspas-fecha" d="M2.035 39.993v-3a20.287 20.287 0 0 0 9.7-7.153 17.017 17.017 0 0 0 3.523-10.151 3.079 3.079 0 0 0-.352-1.677.539.539 0 0 0-.476-.352 2.054 2.054 0 0 0-.958.479 8 8 0 0 1-4.792 1.376 8.087 8.087 0 0 1-6.08-2.783A9.355 9.355 0 0 1 0 10.115a9.76 9.76 0 0 1 2.995-7.1A9.957 9.957 0 0 1 10.357 0a11.339 11.339 0 0 1 8.668 4.1q3.7 4.1 3.668 11.049a23.032 23.032 0 0 1-4.972 14.488Q12.753 36.04 2.035 39.993zm28.8 0v-3a20.264 20.264 0 0 0 9.7-7.153 17.048 17.048 0 0 0 3.523-10.151 3.079 3.079 0 0 0-.352-1.677.543.543 0 0 0-.479-.352 2.054 2.054 0 0 0-.948.479 8.413 8.413 0 0 1-10.87-1.406 9.369 9.369 0 0 1-2.6-6.617 9.76 9.76 0 0 1 2.995-7.1A9.957 9.957 0 0 1 39.157 0a11.3 11.3 0 0 1 8.653 4.1q3.69 4.1 3.683 11.046a23.011 23.011 0 0 1-4.986 14.488q-4.954 6.406-15.672 10.359z" transform="translate(.003 .007)"><\/path><\/svg><\/div><\/<%= item.tag %>>\n<% } %>\n<% } %>\n<% } else if (item.node === "quote") { %>\n<% var quote = "c-quote"; %>\n<% var quoteText = "c-quote c-quote-text"; %>\n<% if(item.text !== "") { %>\n<% if(item.tag.search("p") !== -1) { %>\n<<%= item.tag %> class="<%= quoteText %> <%= hide %>"><%= item.text %><\/<%= item.tag %>>\n<% } else { %>\n<<%= item.tag %> class="<%= quote %> <%= hide %>"><%= item.text %><\/<%= item.tag %>>\n<% } %>\n<% } %>\n<% } else if (item.node === "reference") { %>\n<% if(item.children) { %><div class="c-references"><div class="title">Refer\u00eancias:<\/div><<%= item.tag %> class="<%= hide %>">\n<% _.each(item.children, function(child, index) { %>\n<% if(child.attr !== null && child.attr !== "" && child.attr.href !== null && child.attr.href !== "") { %>\n<<%= child.tag %>>\n<% if(child.node === "audio") { %><svg xmlns="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" viewBox="0 0 34 34"><path d="M17,0A17,17,0,1,0,34,17h0A17,17,0,0,0,17,0Zm0,31.3A14.4,14.4,0,0,1,17,2.5,14.49,14.49,0,0,1,31.4,17h0A14.58,14.58,0,0,1,17,31.3Zm0-11.9a3,3,0,0,0,3-2.9V10.4a3,3,0,1,0-6,0v6a3,3,0,0,0,2.9,3Zm7-3H22.3a5.14,5.14,0,0,1-5.2,5.1H17a5.14,5.14,0,0,1-5.3-5h0v-.1H10a7,7,0,0,0,6,6.7v3.3h2V23.2A7.06,7.06,0,0,0,24,16.4Z"><\/path><\/svg><% } else if (child.node === "image") { %><svg xmlns="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" width="18" height="13.754" viewBox="0 0 18 13.754"><g id="ico-img" transform="translate(-8.101 -13.8)"><path class="cls-1" d="M1.578 13.754A1.587 1.587 0 0 1 0 12.175V1.578A1.588 1.588 0 0 1 1.578 0h14.843A1.588 1.588 0 0 1 18 1.578v10.6a1.588 1.588 0 0 1-1.579 1.578zm14.806-1.09a.514.514 0 0 0 .526-.526v-1.49L14.28 8.53l-1.985 1.644 2.649 2.49zm-15.37-.526a.514.514 0 0 0 .526.526h11.968L5.787 5.412l-4.773 4.41zm10.537-2.662l2.729-2.223L16.91 9.4V1.54a.514.514 0 0 0-.526-.526H1.541a.513.513 0 0 0-.526.526v6.941l4.772-4.422zM9.582 4.209a2.067 2.067 0 1 1 2.067 2.067 2.061 2.061 0 0 1-2.067-2.067zm.977-.038a1.09 1.09 0 1 0 1.09-1.089 1.09 1.09 0 0 0-1.09 1.089z" data-name="Uni\u00e3o 5" transform="translate(8.101 13.8)"><\/path><\/g><\/svg><% } else if (child.node === "pdf") { %><svg xmlns="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" width="18" height="19.607" viewBox="0 0 18 19.607"><g id="ico-pdf"><path class="cls-1" d="M1.786 19.607A1.8 1.8 0 0 1 0 17.821v-4.126h1.191v4.126a.583.583 0 0 0 .595.6h14.428a.584.584 0 0 0 .6-.6V1.786a.583.583 0 0 0-.6-.6H1.786a.582.582 0 0 0-.595.6v4.125H0V1.786A1.8 1.8 0 0 1 1.786 0h14.428A1.8 1.8 0 0 1 18 1.786h-.009v16.035a1.8 1.8 0 0 1-1.778 1.786zM.477 12.22V7.413h2.454a1.7 1.7 0 0 1 1.2.383 1.42 1.42 0 0 1 .4 1.092 1.479 1.479 0 0 1-.425 1.131 1.894 1.894 0 0 1-1.327.426h-.814v1.775zm1.484-2.77h.361a.939.939 0 0 0 .6-.136.479.479 0 0 0 .178-.378.524.524 0 0 0-.153-.383.773.773 0 0 0-.561-.153h-.425zm8.546 2.756V7.413h3.653v1.025h-2.17v.85h1.85v.966h-1.85v1.952zm-5.178-.016V7.413H7.52a2.706 2.706 0 0 1 1.051.174 1.749 1.749 0 0 1 .66.506 2.09 2.09 0 0 1 .378.766 3.619 3.619 0 0 1 .115.927 3.152 3.152 0 0 1-.174 1.187 1.958 1.958 0 0 1-.481.706 1.594 1.594 0 0 1-.668.382 3.472 3.472 0 0 1-.881.128zm1.842-3.7l-.371.003V11.1h.362a1.539 1.539 0 0 0 .659-.089.717.717 0 0 0 .307-.358 2.267 2.267 0 0 0 .11-.85A1.635 1.635 0 0 0 8 8.766a1.051 1.051 0 0 0-.721-.286.992.992 0 0 0-.107.006z" data-name="Uni\u00e3o 6"><\/path><\/g><\/svg><% } else if (child.node === "site") { %><svg xmlns="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" width="18" height="18.502" viewBox="0 0 18 18.502"><g id="ico-documento" transform="translate(-8.299 -8.1)"><path class="cls-1" d="M1.623 18.5A1.632 1.632 0 0 1 0 16.88V1.622A1.633 1.633 0 0 1 1.623 0h14.755A1.632 1.632 0 0 1 18 1.622V16.88a1.632 1.632 0 0 1-1.622 1.62zM1.12 1.584v15.258a.529.529 0 0 0 .541.541h14.755a.528.528 0 0 0 .541-.541V1.584a.528.528 0 0 0-.541-.541H1.661a.528.528 0 0 0-.541.541zM4.4 12.9v-1.2h6.84v1.2zm0-3.051V8.614h9.154V9.85zm0-3.09v-1.2h9.154v1.2z" data-name="Uni\u00e3o 4" transform="translate(8.299 8.1)"><\/path><\/g><\/svg><% } else if (child.node === "video") { %><svg xmlns="http:\/\/www.w3.org\/2000\/svg" viewBox="0 0 34 34"><path d="M13.6,24.65,23.8,17,13.6,9.35ZM17,0A17,17,0,1,0,34,17,17,17,0,0,0,17,0Zm0,30.6A13.6,13.6,0,1,1,30.6,17h0A13.61,13.61,0,0,1,17,30.6Z"><\/path><\/svg><% } %>" target="_blank"><%= child.text %><\/<%= child.tag %>>\n<% } %>\n<% }); %>\n<\/<%= item.tag %>><\/div><% } %>\n<% } else if (item.node === "script") { %>\n<% if(item.text !== "") { %>\n<%= item.text %>\n<% } %>\n<% } else if (item.node === "source-author") { %>\n<% if(item.text !== "") { %><div class="c-bibliographic-author"><<%= item.tag %> class="<%= hide %>"><%= item.text %><\/<%= item.tag %>><\/div><% } %>\n<% } else if (item.node === "c-table") { %>\n<% if(item.text !== "") { %><div class="c-table"><<%= item.tag %> class="<%= hide %>"><%= item.text %><\/<%= item.tag %>><\/div><% } %>\n<% } else if (item.node === "table") { %><div class="c-table"><% if(item.tag !== "") { %>\n<<%= item.tag %> class="<%= hide %>">\n<% if(item.children.length > 0) { %>\n<% _.each(item.children, function(child, index) { %>\n<% if(child.tag !== "") { %>\n<<%= child.tag %>>\n<% if(child.children.length > 0) { %>\n<% _.each(child.children, function(tr, index) { %>\n<% if(tr.tag !== "") { %>\n<<%= tr.tag %>>\n<% if(tr.children.length > 0) { %>\n<% _.each(tr.children, function(td, index) { %>\n<% if(td.tag && td.text !== "") { %>\n<<%= td.tag %>><%= td.text %><\/<%= td.tag %>>\n<% } %>\n<% }); %>\n<% } %>\n<\/<%= tr.tag %>>\n<% } %>\n<% }); %>\n<% } %>\n<\/<%= child.tag %>>\n<% } %>\n<% }); %>\n<% } %>\n<\/<%= item.tag %>>\n<% } %><\/div><% } else if (item.node === "image") { %><picture class="img-fallback <%= hide %>"><% if(item.image.sizes && item.image.sizes.full) { %>" src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><% } %><div><figcaption class="img-info"><% if (item.image.caption) { %><span class="img-caption"><%=item.image.caption%><\/span><% } %>\n<% if (item.image.credit) { %><span class="img-credit">| Foto: <%=item.image.credit%><\/span><% } %><\/figcaption><\/div><\/picture><% } else if (item.node === "video") { %>\n<% if(item.video.url !== "") { %>\n<% var urlVideo = item.video.url; %>\n<% var typeVideo = "video\/mp4"; %>\n<% if(urlVideo.search(".mp4") !== -1) { %><video class="c-video <%= hide %>" controls><source src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/policia-identifica-homem-que-esfaqueou-salman-rushdie\/<%= urlVideo %>" type="<%= typeVideo %>"><\/video><% } else if (urlAudio.search(".webm") !== -1) { %>\n<% typeVideo = "video\/webm"; %><audio class="c-video <%= hide %>" controls><source src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/policia-identifica-homem-que-esfaqueou-salman-rushdie\/<%= urlVideo %>" type="<%= typeVideo %>"><\/audio><% } else if (urlAudio.search(".ogg") !== -1) { %>\n<% typeVideo = "video\/ogg"; %><audio class="c-video <%= hide %>" controls><source src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/policia-identifica-homem-que-esfaqueou-salman-rushdie\/<%= urlVideo %>" type="<%= typeVideo %>"><\/audio><% } else if (urlAudio.search(".3gp") !== -1) { %>\n<% typeVideo = "video\/3gp"; %><audio class="c-video <%= hide %>" controls><source src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/policia-identifica-homem-que-esfaqueou-salman-rushdie\/<%= urlVideo %>" type="<%= typeVideo %>"><\/audio><% } else { %><p class="<%= hide %>">Seu browser n\u00e3o tem suporte para este formato de v\u00eddeo.<\/p><% } %>\n<% } %>\n<% } else if (item.node === "audio") { %>\n<% if(item.audio.url !== "") { %>\n<% var urlAudio = item.audio.url; %>\n<% var typeAudio = "audio\/mp3"; %>\n<% if(urlAudio.search(".mp3") !== -1) { %><audio class="audio <%= hide %>" controls><source src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/policia-identifica-homem-que-esfaqueou-salman-rushdie\/<%= urlAudio %>" type="<%= typeAudio %>"><\/audio><% } else if (urlAudio.search(".mp4") !== -1) { %><audio class="audio <%= hide %>" controls><source src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/policia-identifica-homem-que-esfaqueou-salman-rushdie\/<%= urlAudio %>" type="<%= typeAudio %>"><\/audio><% } else if (urlAudio.search(".mpeg") !== -1) { %>\n<% typeAudio = "audio\/mpeg"; %><audio class="audio <%= hide %>" controls><source src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/policia-identifica-homem-que-esfaqueou-salman-rushdie\/<%= urlAudio %>" type="<%= typeAudio %>"><\/audio><% } else if (urlAudio.search(".ogg") !== -1) { %>\n<% typeAudio = "audio\/ogg"; %><audio class="audio <%= hide %>" controls><source src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/policia-identifica-homem-que-esfaqueou-salman-rushdie\/<%= urlAudio %>" type="<%= typeAudio %>"><\/audio><% } else if (urlAudio.search(".3gp") !== -1) { %>\n<% typeAudio = "audio\/3gp"; %><audio class="audio <%= hide %>" controls><source src="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/mundo\/breves\/policia-identifica-homem-que-esfaqueou-salman-rushdie\/<%= urlAudio %>" type="<%= typeAudio %>"><\/audio><% } else { %><p class="<%= hide %>">Seu browser n\u00e3o tem suporte para este formato de \u00e1udio.<\/p><% } %>\n<% } %>\n<% } %>\n<% }); %><\/script>\r\n#Police #identify #man #stabbed #Salman #Rushdie
Leave a Reply