Police Hundreds of cars rallied around Uuttamaa over the weekend – “Restless meininki”, says the commissioner

15.2. 17:43

The car crew set off from Lohja on Saturday. The procession continued through Hyvinkää and Mäntsälä towards Sipoonlahti.

About a thousand people were present during the assembly times with their passengers, the Eastern Uusimaa Police Department informs.

Police tracked down rallies via social media, as the incident had been signaled in advance as motorists were gathered.

Eastern Uusimaa to the Chief Commissioner of the Police Department To Timo Leppälä rallying is a familiar phenomenon.

“In recent years, there have been these, especially during the melting earth since Easter,” he says.

During assembly times, cars drive on a pre-selected route, either in a hose or alone, until they congregate in large parking areas or in the yards of gas stations.

According to Leppälä, the transitions may sometimes be driven at a gross speed. Police radar may leave driving games at speeds of up to more than 200 kilometers per hour.

“It could be said that in these events, five out of fifteen driving licenses will be left in the hands of the police for aggravated driving speeds,” says Leppälä.

In parking areas, cars may engage in drifting, ie burning rubber while driving sideways. According to the Chief Commissioner, it is not allowed without the permission of the landowner.

The weekend assembly trips did not go exactly according to the traffic rules.

Police patrolled several cases along the way where drivers were suspected of grossly endangering road safety.

In Sipoonlahti, one person who had taken part in a rally ran into a police car and opened the back door of a police car. A suspected assault crime and injury also took place at the scene.

Fireworks were also fired in the yard area of ​​the gas station in Sipoonlahti. The motorists who took part in the rally were also guilty of speeding.

“There were a lot of drunks riding in the cars during this rally, and these drunks didn’t like the presence of the police,” says Leppälä.

“Overall, there was a restless mood in the rally,” he says.

From Sipoonlahti the assembly ride continued to Nurmijärvi. Fireworks were fired in the yard of the gas station.

The event only dissipated just before three on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

Police have arrested a total of two people in connection with the cases.