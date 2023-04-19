Last weekend on the corresponding day 15 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, Club de Fútbol Monterrey received Santos Laguna at the ‘Giant of Steel’, in said commitment the Monterrey team suffered its second consecutive defeat in the tournament after being overcome by Warriors 1-2.
However, before the end of the first half of the game, the scorer of the first goal of the night, Rogelio Funes Moriwas expelled by the central referee of the match after 40 minutes, for going to complain in a play that seemed like a penalty in his favor and especially for the phrase he addressed to the whistler.
The Gang’s all-time top scorer received his second yellow card and was sent off, a sanction he considered unfair given that he did not insult the referee
“I never disrespected him or cursed him. I told him the truth: ‘Why do they always want to find the cat’s fifth leg against Rayados?’ and it seems that he was offended and ended up expelling me. Such are the rules ”,”
– Rogelio Funes Mori.
In addition to this situation, the twin was annoyed by the play where his partner was broken Luis Cardenasaction that was considered as soccer.
“The attack against Mochis was an excessive force and they did not even go to the VAR to see it and it is clear that if it had been us, perhaps they would not even review it and expel us, we understand that we as players sometimes do not help, but they also have to have self-criticism, ”said the royal attacker.
Rayados had two defeats and in both matches they ended with at least one expelled, despite this, they remain the tournament leaders with 34 points and have their place in the final phase.
