this report Izvestia, citing an interlocutor in the Spanish holding Inditex.

At the end of October, it became known that the Spanish company Inditex, which owns the brands Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull & Bear, Oysho, as well as Bershka and Stradivarius, agreed to sell its business in Russia to the Emirati group Daher. However, as it turned out now, the clothes of these brands will not be presented on the territory of the Russian Federation, even under other names.

“The Daher group of companies will conduct business in the Russian Federation under its own brands and with its own collections that have nothing to do with Inditex,” the holding said.

Earlier it was reported that the British clothing manufacturer Marks & Spencer will completely leave the Russian market against the backdrop of the situation in Ukraine. All brand stores will finally close in the country before the New Year.