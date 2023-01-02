Presentation of the 2022-2023 action plan of the Civil Guard in the Sierra Nevada ski resort, in a file image. SUB DELEGATION OF THE GOVERNMENT (SUB DELEGATION OF THE GOVERNMENT)

The Civil Guard maintains a special device deployed in a rustic area in the town of La Peza (Granada) due to the celebration of an illegal party type rave detected between the afternoon and evening of last Friday, December 30. Civil Guard sources have informed Europa Press that the agents estimate that the attendees are between 1,000 and 1,500 people

For four days, around 300 vehicles have been parked on land owned by the La Peza City Council, a rustic land close to the connection with the A-92 motorway that crosses Andalusia from East to West —mostly caravans and motorhomes. As the consistory itself has stated, the organizers do not have authorization for the event.

The armed institute keeps some 40 or 50 agents mobilized at all times to preserve security, even deploying a helicopter and carrying out alcohol and drug controls among the drivers, without any altercations or major incidents having been reported so far, according to sources from the institution itself. The police security operation also includes detours and traffic cuts to prevent the crowding of people from continuing and minimize the impact on other drivers.

The Civil Guard has specified that control of the area is maintained, but that, for security reasons and in view of the large number of people gathered, it has been decided not to evict the party.

Police sources have confirmed that the organizers of this illegal party have announced that the music and other activities will last until Tuesday. The same sources have specified that last night and this morning have passed without incident, beyond the inconvenience of the music and the noise of concentrated people.

The City Council of La Peza has denounced this concentration that lacks authorization and that has generated noise and annoyance perceptible several kilometers away.