Twitter sued: hasn’t paid rent for months

Twitter has been sued for failing to pay rent on its San Francisco headquarters. As reported by the CBS News, the figure for non-payments is equal to 136,260 dollars.

The documentation was filed on Thursday 29 December 2022 and, according to what was specified by the New York Times, the platform would have paid the rent installments of all its offices around the world.

According to the reconstruction reported by the various media, the owner of the Californian building had warned the top management of Twitter that he would sue them if they did not pay the payment by December 21st.

The lease was signed by Twitter in 2017. When asked for a comment by the editorial staff of the CBS News, from Twitter have preferred not to respond.