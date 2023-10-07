The Government of Ecuador ordered this Saturday the reorganization of the high command of the Police, after the death of six Colombians and one Ecuadorian who were detained as suspects in the material crime of former presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, shot in Quito on August 9.

The General Secretariat of Communication of the Presidency, in a statement, assured that the president Guillermo Lasso has ordered a change to the penitentiary authority and the head of Police investigationamong several measures that include the reorganization of the high command of the law enforcement institution.

The measure was adopted after it was reported that an Ecuadorian who was detained in Quito was added this Saturday to the list of seven Colombian prisoners killed in the Guayaquil Penitentiary, all related to the murder of Villavicencio.

The National Service for Comprehensive Attention to Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders reported that the Colombians were found in what is also called Guayas 1, where there are more than 12,000 inmates.

I express my total rejection of the murder of the six Colombians detained in Ecuador. I expect the most effective investigation from the Ecuadorian justice system.https://t.co/YCS2x5qR80 — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) October 7, 2023

Andrés Manuel Mosquera Ortiz, José Neider López Hitas, Adey Fernando García García, Camilo Andrés Romero Reyes, Jules Osmín Castaño Alzate and Jhon Gregore Rodríguez were in pavilion 7.

The Colombians had been captured for the murder of Fernando Villavicencio, which was perpetrated on August 9 when he was leaving a political meeting in Guayaquil. Of the six, only two had registered official migratory movements, as EL TIEMPO reported.

