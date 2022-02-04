The Secretary of Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro (Sepol) carries out today (4) Operation Big Fish, of financial asphyxia, aiming to combat money laundering by the largest drug trafficking faction in the state, which has been operating in Jacarezinho, in the north of the city for years.

The police officers are on the streets of the community to serve seven search and seizure warrants, judicial blockade of around R$40 million and kidnapping of assets of suspects of participating in crimes.

According to the secretariat, the targets of the first phase of the operation are small businessmen, called oranges, and Marcus Vinícius da Silva, known as lambari. According to the Civil Police, he is appointed as the head of drug trafficking in Jacarezinho, having a relevant participation at the top of the criminal organization.

search and seizure

The secretariat also informed that Marcus Vinícius currently lives and works as a business manager in the city of Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, where an action is also carried out to comply with three out of seven search and seizure warrants.

The operation Big Fish it is part of the Integrated City Program and aims at reclaiming territories.

The action is coordinated by the General Department for Combating Corruption, Organized Crime and Money Laundering of the Civil Police/RJ and has the support of the Undersecretary of Intelligence, the General Department of Specialized Police, the Special Resources Coordination (Core ), the National Penitentiary Department (Depen) and the Civil Police of Rio Grande do Norte.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

